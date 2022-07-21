Novak Djokovic named on US Open entry list but is expected to miss slam over vaccine status

Novak Djokovic has been named on the US Open entry list but will still not be able to enter the tournament unless the US government makes a dramatic turnaround on their vaccine protocols.

As it stands, the Serb, who comes after his Wimbledon win over Nick Kyrgios last month, would not be able to compete in the fourth and final major of the calendar year because the US requires all travelers to be fully vaccinated — and would require a vaccination certificate. before boarding flights to the country.

In January, the 35-year-old missed the chance to defend his Australian Open crown after being controversially expelled from the country over his vaccination status.

Novak Djokovic is unlikely to compete in US Open due to his Covid vaccination status

The Serb celebrates winning Wimbledon last month after beating Nick Kyrgios in SW19

US Open organizers have said they will not lobby for any individual exemption from Covid vaccine rules after an online petition gathered 12,000 signatures calling on officials to work with the US government to create an exception for Djokovic to play.

The automatic inclusion of the 35-year-old in the official entry list for the tournament is in hopes that the US will change its coronavirus rules and allow someone of Djokovic’s status to compete in New York next month.

A statement from the USTA said; According to the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players will be automatically entered into the main draw fields of the men’s and women’s singles based on the rankings 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event.

Djokovic was controversially deported from Australia in January and was unable to participate

Three times at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic unlikely to compete this year

“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate for players, but it respects the US government’s stance on travel to the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.”

Djokovic could slide within one major title from Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles in history if he could play, but remains adamant he won’t get a Covid jab.

In February, the world’s number seven said he was willing to miss major tournaments and the chance to cement his legacy rather than get vaccinated.

Serena Williams will use a protected ranking to play at the US Open next month

While it’s unlikely we’ll see Djokovic at Flushing Meadows, Serena Williams was also on the entry list and is expected to use a protected ranking of 16 to compete in the Grand Slam.

However, Serena’s sister Venus will have to rely on a wild card to qualify for the tournament after she announced a singles comeback at the Canadian Open.

British star Kyle Edmund will also be using a protected standings to compete, after nearly two years of injury.