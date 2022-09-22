Novak Djokovic insists he doesn’t have any regrets about missing the US Open due to Covid decision

<!–

Novak Djokovic insists he has no regrets about missing out on the US Open and the chance to add to his tally of 21 grand slam titles.

The three-time Flushing Meadows champion was prevented from participating last month due to his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The title was won by Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Casper Ruud in the final as Djokovic watched from home.

Still, the 35-year-old Serb said: ‘No, I have no regrets. I mean, I’m sorry I wasn’t able to play, but that was the decision I made. I knew what the consequences would be, so I accepted them. That is it.

‘I mean, I congratulate Alcaraz for winning the US Open. He did it in incredible fashion in three or four five-set matches in the tournament. He is 19 years old and already number one in the world.’

Djokovic also missed the 2022 Australian Open after a long saga and is yet to find out whether the rules will be eased to allow him to compete in Melbourne next year.

“I’m waiting for the news,” he added. ‘It’s really not in my hands right now. I hope I can get some positive news soon.’

Djokovic was able to enter France, losing to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at the French Open in June, and Great Britain, winning the Wimbledon title a month later.

The Laver Cup, which begins on Friday at London’s O2 Arena, will be Djokovic’s first competition since Wimbledon.