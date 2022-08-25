Novak Djokovic confirms he has been REFUSED entry to the United States ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic has announced that he will not travel to New York for the upcoming US Open after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, making him ineligible to enter the country.

“Unfortunately, I can’t travel to New York this time for the US Open,” Djokovic tweeted Thursday ahead of the US Open draw. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I will stay in good shape and positive spirit and wait for a chance to compete again. See you soon tennis world!’

The three-time US Open winner had hoped to enter the tournament, on the condition that the US government changes its policy for unvaccinated visitors. The US Tennis Association previously said it would abide by such a change by allowing Djokovic to play if he were allowed to play in the US.

After beating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he “would like to” compete in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year at Flushing Meadows, but also acknowledged: “I have no intention of to get me vaccinated.’

About three weeks later, Djokovic posted on social media that he had hopes of playing in the UU Open: “I’m preparing to participate, while I wait to hear if there is any space for me to travel to the US. Fingers crossed!’

Djokovic’s hopes were dashed on Thursday.

He didn’t point the finger at tennis or government officials when he made his announcement

Officials did emphasize that he will be welcome to play at the US Open in 2023.

“Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will not be able to participate in the 2022 US Open as he will not be able to enter the country due to the federal government’s vaccination policy for non-US citizens,” he said. tournament director Stacey Allaster said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming Novak back to the 2023 US Open.”

An additional player from the qualifier will be the “lucky loser” replacing Djokovic at the 2022 US Open, according to a statement from tournament officials.

Djokovic officially withdrew from the tournament before the main draw was announced.

The 35-year-old Serb had plenty of reason to play in New York, as his 21 Grand Slam titles are just one of rival Rafael Nadal’s men’s record.

However, Djokovic has steadfastly refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, causing him to miss several tournaments. The decorated Serbian tennis sensation has maintained that he is not against all vaccines, but is highly discriminatory when it comes to things he puts into his own body.

“I was never against vaccination,” he told the… BBC in February, he said he was vaccinated as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

The US Tennis Association has said it will follow government rules on vaccination status for this year’s Open. There is no vaccine mandate at the tournament for players or their support teams — meaning an unvaccinated American would be allowed to participate — and spectators are not required to wear masks.

Djokovic missed the Australian Open in January after a protracted legal saga ended with his deportation from that country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. His lawyers argued that he did not need to be vaccinated because he had recently overcome a COVID-19 attack

The incident sparked controversy around the world. Most notably, Howard Stern punched Djokovic and called him a “f***ing a**hole.”

“That bastard… Djokovic,” Stern said on his satellite radio show. “The Joker, I call him “The Joker”… What a hole.”

Stern particularly objected to Djokovic’s position because COVID-19 is a contagious, transmissible virus. Djokovic has stated that he believes that one’s choice to vaccinate is a personal decision.

“Well, that’s like saying smoking is a private decision,” Stern said. “Well, that’s true, but don’t smoke in my face, damn it. What a dummy. Just a big, stupid tennis player.’

Djokovic’s visa was revoked and later reinstated upon his arrival in Australia in a long saga over whether he should have been allowed into the country. The news that Djokovic was granted an exception to the vaccination rules to enter the country initially caused outrage and the ensuing dispute has since overshadowed the build-up to the Australian Open.

Since then, he has also played four major tournaments in North America in 2022, most recently in Montreal and Cincinnati.

He did play at the French Open, where he lost to Nadal in the quarterfinals, and at Wimbledon, where Djokovic won the title.

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than anyone in the history of the ATP rankings. He is at number 6 this week, in part because no ranking points were awarded at Wimbledon this year.

Among the other players who will not be at the US Open for various reasons is Alexander Zverev, the number 2 in the ranking, second in New York in 2020; 2016 champion Angelique Kerber; 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova; Gael Monfils and Reilly Opelka.

Athletes, media and conservative politicians, including Ted Cruz, have seized on the issue

Fox News contributor Joe Concha called the statement an ‘absolute joke’

Djokovic has received a lot of support on social media after Thursday’s announcement.

Senator Ted Cruz (Republican – Texas) called the decision “idiotic,” while conservative sports radio host Clay Travis applauds Djokovic’s “bravery and bravery.”

“Djokovic is giving up his second major tennis tournament to stand up to covid shot mandates,” wrote Travis, a COVID observer who has downplayed the effects as the virus responsible for more than 1 million US deaths.

Joe Concha, a Fox News contributor, argued that vaccinations are not important for tennis, a sport played by individuals – not teams – in the open air.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish tweeted: ‘Politics is winning again.’

Outkick’s Clay Travis Says Djokovic Showed ‘Real Courage And Courage’ But Didn’t Get Vaccinated