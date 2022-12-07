Novak Djokovic confirms Australian Open preparation after tennis star had his ban overturned

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed he will play the Adelaide International before returning to Melbourne a year after his controversial deportation.

Novak Djokovic begins his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time main champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from January 1.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic (pictured) has revealed he will play the Adelaide International before returning to Melbourne a year after his controversial deportation

The Serb, who was detained by authorities ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year and subsequently deported due to his vaccination status (pictured above), will be allowed back into the country after a visa from the Australian government

The Serb, who was detained by authorities earlier this year in the run-up to the Australian Open due to his vaccination status and subsequently deported, is allowed to re-enter the country after receiving a visa from the Australian government.

“I think that’s the best scenario for the tournament because we want the best players to play at the Australian Open,” said Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge on 2GB.

“What’s going to the Open in terms of build-up, prize money, what it’s doing to our reputation around the world – we want the very best to come here and play.

Djokovic is pictured in action against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis at Wimbledon in 2022

“And given that Novak has won it nine times, he’s now going in as a big favorite after not being allowed to play this year.”

But the world number 5 will not play in the inaugural United Cup after Serbia fail to qualify for the team event, instead starting his year at The Drive in Adelaide.

World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 7 Daniil Medvedev, No. 8 Andrey Rublev, No. 15 Jannik Sinner and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will also be in attendance.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament will also welcome four of the world’s top 10 women: Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova.

Djokovic will then aim for his 10th Australian Open title and record-tying 22nd grand slam win when the action gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 16.

Djokovic will then aim for his 10th Australian Open title and record-tying 22nd grand slam victory when the action gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 16.

But they will have to get through Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish 19-year-old who finished the year as the youngest ever world No. 1.