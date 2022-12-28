Novak Djokovic arrives in Australian courts for the first time since his deportation

Former world number 1 Novak Djokovic was spotted in Australia for the first time since his deportation last January, arriving on the practice court in Adelaide on Wednesday ahead of his first event for 2023.
Chasing a remarkable 10th Australian Open crown and chasing Rafael Nadal’s 22 major titles in 2023, the Serb will sharpen his preparations for Melbourne Park with the hard-court ATP 250 event in South Australia, which kicks off on Sunday.
Australian Open boss Craig Tiley signaled the Serb’s imminent arrival in Adelaide at a press conference on Tuesday.
“I think again he’s going to be the guy to beat,” Tiley said of Djokovic.
Loading
The Australian summer of tennis gets underway this week with the kick-off of the mixed-gender United Cup on Thursday. But Djokovic opted for conventional individual preparation at the Adelaide International.
In Djokovic’s absence at Melbourne Park in 2022, Nadal overcame both odds and physical battles to surpass Djokovic and Roger Federer on the Grand Slam ladder.
At the next Grand Slam event at his prized Roland-Garros, Nadal won again and jumped to the top of the Grand Slam ladder.
Djokovic is expected to speak this week about his return to Australia following the protracted visa saga last January, in which he was deported on the eve of the Australian Open.