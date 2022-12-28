Novak Djokovic arrives in Australian courts for the first time since his deportation

Former world number 1 Novak Djokovic was spotted in Australia for the first time since his deportation last January, arriving on the practice court in Adelaide on Wednesday ahead of his first event for 2023.

Chasing a remarkable 10th Australian Open crown and chasing Rafael Nadal’s 22 major titles in 2023, the Serb will sharpen his preparations for Melbourne Park with the hard-court ATP 250 event in South Australia, which kicks off on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic. Credit:fake images

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley signaled the Serb’s imminent arrival in Adelaide at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think again he’s going to be the guy to beat,” Tiley said of Djokovic.