Nova radio host Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli reveals he is in therapy

Popular Nova radio host Michael “Wippa” Wipfli is in therapy.

The 42-year-old explained that his biweekly sessions with his psychologist are “extremely beneficial” because it helped him analyze things from a “different point of view.”

Speaking on the Separate bathrooms podcast, Wippa and his wife Lisa said that therapy helped with personal improvement.

The Celebrity Apprentice star compared therapy to professional development, saying ‘even the best tennis player in the world has a coach’.

The father of three told host Cameron Daddo that his therapist helped him with everything from gaining new perspectives to becoming a better parent.

“I see it as a great way that they can almost print out what’s in your brain. To present different opinions on why things might happen,” he said.

Wippa’s wife Lisa added that seeing a therapist is like seeing “someone who is a bit of a life coach.”

Fitzy and Wippa’s co-host has been happily married to Lisa for nine years and shares three children with her, sons Theodore (7) and Jack (5) and daughter Francesca (2).

Earlier this year, he revealed that his ex-girlfriend, whom he hadn’t seen in years, had reached out to his family for some bizarre reason.

On his radio show, he said his former partner Laura had contacted his father to request his ‘famous’ tomato spaghetti recipe.

Wippa went on to say that he and Lisa had recently rented a house near his exes’ rented house, but they weren’t seeing each other because they’re focusing on their own respective families.

He said he wasn’t sure why his ex, who now has children of his own, went straight to his father and not him.

“The fact that she just goes straight to my dad and does something behind my back makes me feel a little lousy,” he added.