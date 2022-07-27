Nova host Sarah McGilvray buys a $2.7million home in Balmain, Sydney

Radio host Sarah McGilvray and her husband James Couche have bought a Victorian house in Balmain, Sydney.

The couple bought the three-bedroom property off-market for $2,725,000, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The unrestored house has a traditional facade from the 1880s.

The house has a lush garden in the front, white brick, a tin roof and a large kitchen on the inside.

The home was last sold in 1999 for $622,000.

It comes after the couple, who married in 2019, sold their family home in Turramurra for $3.9 million.

Couche is an executive at electrical systems builder, Thales Group, while McGilvray is a host on Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa.

She also co-hosts the Nova podcast Not Another Parenting Podcast with Catherine Mahoney.

McGilvray previously worked behind the scenes at Fitzy and Wippa as an executive producer, before going on air.

Speak with media week about making the switch to on-air talent rather than producer, McGilvray said it was a little difficult at first.

“It was an interesting side step from producing to programming and then being on the air with the guys,” she began.

“I’m used to disciplining them or telling them how to take a break, when now I have to stop thinking like a producer and be more relaxed.”

She also previously worked for shows such as 2GB’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show and Ray Hadley Morning Show.