Nova FM will launch a new weekly music program dedicated to local artists

The Maddy Rowe Aus music show will launch on Nova on Sunday March 19th. rowe pictured

Nova FM will launch a new weekly music show dedicated to local artists hosted by radio host Maddy Rowe

By A. James for Daily Mail Australia

A new weekly music show dedicated to local talent will launch on Nova starting on Sunday.

Hosted by Brisbane 106.9 presenter Maddy Rowe, Aus Music Show’s debut on March 19 will feature tracks from Jessica Mauboy, Blusher and Mashd N Kutcher.

Rowe, who is also a pop artist performing under the name GENES, will also interview Zimbabwean-born, Melbourne-based RnB artist Kye.

Nova’s musical director, Jodie Williams, said the new program will aim to bring emerging artists and new tracks closer to music fans.

Meanwhile, Rowe, who joined Nova at the end of 2021 after two years in Townsville with Southern Cross Austereo, has a burgeoning career as a pop star.

The bubbly redhead has a new Cold Summer single out now, and last year she wowed a packed Suncorp stadium crowd at a concert with Vance Joy.

It comes after the first results of the radio ratings survey were released this week.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show took its place as Sydney’s highest-rated FM breakfast radio show in the first ratings poll of 2023.

The show, hosted by longtime duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, drew a 15.9 percent audience share.

The KIIS FM Dream Team drew an impressive 842,000 listeners, continuing its reign as Australia’s most listened to radio show in history.

According to the latest Australian Podcast Ranker results, published on Wednesday, Kyle and Jackie O was downloaded 4.7 million times in February and had over a million listeners, numbers no podcast has seen since Casefile in October 2021.

Local Australian artists, including Kye (pictured), will be featured on the new show.

Hosted by iHeartPodcast Network, the KIIS FM show has been the number one radio catch-up podcast since records began, and is now number one in all categories.

Jackie O & Kyle crushed their Sydney competition in the podcast rankings, with Jonesy & Amanda coming in at 20th, Ben Fordham Live at 24th and Fitzy & Wippa trailing at 76th.

Life Uncut, hosted by Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne, charted at number five and Abbie Chatfield’s It’s A Lot at number 16.

The music show Maddy Rowe Aus will debut on Nova at 6:00pm on Sunday, March 19.

Maddy's radio career includes gigs with JOY Melbourne and the SCA network in Townsville.

