Nova FM: Sarah McGilvray is still friends with her cheating ex-boyfriend

Nova FM presenter Sarah McGilvray has admitted she is still friends with her cheating ex even after she caught him in bed with her boyfriend.

She explained Fitzy and Wippa how she was in college on Thursday when she went to her ex to pick up her car.

Sarah entered his house, ran upstairs and was shocked to find him in blatant with a woman she had considered a close friend.

She somehow managed to keep her cool and didn’t confront the couple, instead just asking for her car keys before walking away.

“I walked in and he was in bed with one of the girls I was friends with and I said, ‘Okay, where are my keys?'” she recalls.

Sarah continued, “And he said, ‘They’re on the floor,’ so I picked them up and left, and that was it.”

After Sarah told the story, her co-host Michael “Wippa” Wipfli asked if she was still in touch with her ex, and she revealed that they were actually good friends.

Fellow host Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald was shocked by her confession, but Sarah said the water was under the bridge because they were “just out of college.”

“You have an amazing ability to forgive, hug, and love again,” Wippa noted.

She replied, ‘No it isn’t, it’s just how much anger do you want in your life? Let go. We would never become partners for life.’

Sarah, a former producer on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, is now happily married to James Couche, an executive at electrical systems builder Thales Group, with whom she shares two sons, six-month-old Thomas and two-year-old William. . .

The couple recently purchased a three-bedroom Victorian home in Sydney’s Balmain for $2,725,000.

The unrestored house has a traditional 1880s facade with white brick, a tin roof, a lush garden to the front and a large kitchen.

The address was last sold for $622,000 in 1999.

The purchase came after Sarah and James sold their childhood home in Turramurra for $3.9 million.

Sarah is also co-host of Nova’s Not Another Parenting Podcast with Catherine Mahoney.

She previously worked behind the scenes at Fitzy and Wippa as an executive producer, before becoming an on-air personality.