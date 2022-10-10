Nottm Forest v Aston Villa: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets plus a £10 casino bonus

Nottingham Forest will host Aston Villa tonight on Monday Night Football for the last game of the Premier League weekend, with major consequences at the bottom of the table.

The City Ground will host Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa tonight.

Both teams go into tonight’s game with an urgent need for three points after a slow start to the season.

Host Nottingham Forest are currently the bottom-most club in the Premier League, with the newly-promoted side having lost their last five games.

Last week’s 4-0 defeat at the home of local rivals Leicester dragged them to 20th place, putting pressure on manager Steve Cooper, although Cooper has since signed a new contract with the club until 2025.

Aston Villa is currently just two places and two points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Steven Gerrard’s side lost four of their first five league games, but a surprise draw against Manchester City in early September started their current three-game streak without a loss.

Villa also strengthened defensively, having only conceded once in their last three games, which have been in the hands of Erling Haaland.

Forest are unbeaten against Villa in their last four encounters, all in the Championship, with West Midlands coming out on top three times.

Forest have only had one win against Villa in their last 14 games dating back to 1995.

