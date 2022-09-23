Nottinghamshire’s Paul Franks takes up head coach role at Central Punjab
“This was too good to turn down,” Franks shared Guardian. “It came through a little bit of word of mouth and possibly Trent Rockets winning the Hundred when I was assistant to Andy Flower. He and Peter [Moores] are two incredible coaches who have trusted me to do my job the way I see it, and that has probably helped.
“I’ve been working in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi and the temptation would be to find more gigs in franchise cricket. But I wanted to get out of my comfort zone a bit, really experience a different culture and hopefully grow as a coach.
“Four-day and 50-over cricket may not be so fashionable right now, but I want to work across all formats. And I have ambitions to go as far as I can in my career. I want to help this team with to be the best they can be, but also learn from the players.”
Ever since 2019, the PCB has been perverting the staff in the domestic circuit, encouraging retired first-class cricketers to apply for coaching jobs. The board now offers annual contracts to the coaching staff and makes evaluations after each season.
South Africa’s Gordon Parsons, New Zealand’s Nicholas Webb, England’s Julian Fountain, Julian Wood and Toby Radford are the other overseas coaches in the Pakistan system, all working in the PCB’s road development programme.