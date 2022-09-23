Nottinghamshire’s Paul Franks takes up head coach role at Central Punjab

Paul Franks, assistant coach to Peter Moores at Nottinghamshire County, will be the head coach of Central Punjab in Pakistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as well as the 50-over tournament, the Pakistan Cup. Bilal Shafayat, who works with Notts’ age-group levels and second XI, and is one of the few English players to have played domestic first-class cricket in Pakistan, will assist Franks in his stint.

Franks is believed to be the first English coach of a domestic team in Pakistan, although there are currently a number of foreign coaches working in the system. He will take over the reins of Central Punjab, replacing Abdul Razzaq in the head coaching role.

“This was too good to turn down,” Franks shared Guardian. “It came through a little bit of word of mouth and possibly Trent Rockets winning the Hundred when I was assistant to Andy Flower. He and Peter [Moores] are two incredible coaches who have trusted me to do my job the way I see it, and that has probably helped.

“I’ve been working in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi and the temptation would be to find more gigs in franchise cricket. But I wanted to get out of my comfort zone a bit, really experience a different culture and hopefully grow as a coach.

“Four-day and 50-over cricket may not be so fashionable right now, but I want to work across all formats. And I have ambitions to go as far as I can in my career. I want to help this team with to be the best they can be, but also learn from the players.”

Pakistan’s domestic season kicked off last month on August 30 with the National T20 Cup as the PCB heralded several major changes to the domestic set-up for 2022-23. The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the premier first-class event, will continue to be played on a double-league basis and will run from September 27 to November 30. The season will conclude with the 50-over Pakistan Cup, which will be staged in Karachi from December 10 to January 3.

Ever since 2019, the PCB has been perverting the staff in the domestic circuit, encouraging retired first-class cricketers to apply for coaching jobs. The board now offers annual contracts to the coaching staff and makes evaluations after each season.