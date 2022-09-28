Nottinghamshire secure promotion as push for win over Durham enters final day

Durham 207 (Maddinson 40, Potts 40, Paterson 3-50) and 14 for 2 need 563 runs to beat Nottinghamshire 662 for Dec 5 and 121 for Dec 2 (Hameed 49*)

Nottinghamshire secured promotion to Division One of the LV= Insurance County Championship and are in fact already Division Two champions, although their supporters will have to wait until the last day of the season to see it mathematically confirmed.

They cast Durham out for 207 just 10 overs after lunch in response to their mammoth declared 662 for 5. Still, they squandered the chance of winning the title with a wave—and maybe a day over—by failing to force the sequel, to the bewilderment of some onlookers.

In the event, after poor light kept the players at bay for the better part of an hour, Nottinghamshire declared their second innings at 121 for 2, with Haseeb Hameed 49 not out and Joe Clarke 48.

It left Durham, now 576 behind, with 14 overs to face when they re-emerged, eight of which were possible before the light struck again. They finished 14 for 2, losing to Sean Dickson, caught on third slippage at Stuart Broad for a duck, and night watchman George Drissell leg up to Luke Fletcher for six.

The reasoning behind Nottinghamshire’s decision to strike a second time has been the subject of much speculation.

What was known was that it had been assumed that only a win in this game would see Nottinghamshire finish ahead of the closest pursuers Middlesex to become champions, but the seven bonus points they took from the first innings changed the equation, which means that a draw would suffice. .

Not only did these points put Nottinghamshire in the top two, but also meant that if they didn’t lose this match they would be champions even if Middlesex got the maximum points from their match in Worcester.

That result would keep both sides level in points, wins and defeats in the Division Two table, but with Nottinghamshire leading the way – the third tie-breaker in the league rules. Both sides between the sides ended in a draw this season, but Nottinghamshire gained more bonus points.

With a 455 lead and Durham a key batter shortly after David Bedingham dislocated a shoulder in the field, Nottinghamshire had a shot at winning by an innings and possibly before the end of the day.

That can’t happen now, although at least spectators can witness the final day’s denouement for free, after the club announced Thursday tickets would be free.

Previously, two down to 53 and still 609 down at night in the first innings, Durham struggled with 155 for 6 at lunchtime.

Scott Borthwick, who hit three positive early limits despite protecting a broken finger, cut Fletcher right in the hands from back point. Drissell seemed able to hang out, but then gave a tame catch to midwicket.

Nic Maddinson went on the attack, hitting three sixes off Liam Patterson-White’s left arm spin. Still, his violent innings ended with a careful push on a ball from Broad, giving the first slip a legal flyout. New batsman Chris Benjamin was caught short leg in the next over, giving Patterson-White his second wicket.

It left Durham in a dire condition, which deteriorated immediately after lunch when Ben Raine was legged before Dane Paterson. Jonathan Bushnell hit nicely for his 37 in just his fourth first-class match before pushing the spinner to slip.

Matthew Potts decided on the Maddinson approach and Patterson-White gave up two more sixes, but after Paterson hit two boundaries in a row against Maddinson’s 40, Potts went out for a deep wicket, ending the Durham innings and Nottinghamshire a third hit point, earning him a promotion . Paterson finished 3 for 50, Patterson-White 3 for 72.

After Nottinghamshire’s decision to bat again, Potts took his 58th wicket of the season when Ben Slater slid to the first slip, before Matt Montgomery fell for nine after his first innings of 178, resulting in an equally easy catch on the second slip.