Nottinghamshire put one hand on Division Two trophy as runs flow at Trent Bridge

Durham 53 for 2 (Borthwick 12*, Drissell 9*) trial Nottinghamshire 662 for Dec 5 (Montgomery 178, James 164*, Mullaney 136, Hameed 115) with 609 runs

Nottinghamshire added a new line to their county record books when they put one hand on the Division Two trophy by taking a massive 662 for 5 against Durham on day two of the final game of their LV=Insurance County Championship season.

The seventh-highest total in their 181-year history was only the second with four individual hundreds, matching the feat of the team who made 656 for 3 against Warwickshire at Coventry in 1928.

After Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery posted ages on the first day – Montgomery expanded his first ton to a magnificent 178 – Lyndon James, with a best 164 did not turn out, and skipper Steven Mullaney, who made it 136, turned the screw further against a chastised Durham attacked, although Matthew Potts (3 for 83) and Ben Raine (2 for 98) both went under three-a-over.

Durham’s batters then had to face a strike in Nottinghamshire for the first time since April in which English pace bowler Stuart Broad bragged. They closed at 53 for 2, still trailing 609, fading the light and forcing an early close for the second day in a row.

A draw from this game – which already looks certain – will promote Nottinghamshire’s promotion regardless of results elsewhere. A win secures the title.

After Nottinghamshire started the day 276 for 2, they lost to Joe Clarke in just the third over, caught on the second slip while fending off a ball from Potts. Dropped at 27 on Monday night, he didn’t add up his 28 overnight. It means the 26-year-old will likely finish the season without a first-class hundred for the first time in his career.

Montgomery’s performance will present the selectors with a tough decision the next time they have a full line-up of batters to choose from.

The South African-born righthander, who comes in while Ben Duckett is away with England, looked good again. Undisturbed by a blow to Potts’ body early in the day, he turned his hundred into 150 of 304 balls after hitting 22 fours. He and the impressive James added 161 for the fourth wicket.

Montgomery’s marathon innings came to an end after he completed a curious two-hour borderless passage by hitting four in successive skips. Tired after more than six and a half hours of hitting, he jabbed one of Potts’ outer stumps and the insides of his leg stump.

At 438 for 4, the next man Mullaney was licensed to assert himself and did so, hitting sixes from Potts and Liam Trevaskis (twice) en route to a half-century with 49 balls. Meanwhile, James completed the third century of his career – this entire season – from 158 balls after collecting 13 fours.

Having not given a chance before then, the shot that took him to 100 was curiously brash, a cut on a ball by sailor Jonathan Bushnell, which left wicketkeeper Chris Benjamin, standing, in pain and in need of treatment after hitting the ball. had been hit. hand.

Mullaney’s century – his third of the season – came off 91 balls with four sixes, which he had increased to seven by the time he was caught behind for 136 over Raine with the third new ball, at which point he declared.

James made up for his previous best of 155 and collected 19 fours in nearly five hours at the crease.

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Durham, who is without top scorer Michael Jones – gone with Scotland – another frontline batter, David Bedingham, suffered an injury on the field and didn’t go down after tea.

Liam Trevaskis, sent off as an emergency opener, fell leg ahead of Broad in the sixth. When the lights went out, prompted by the umpires, Mullaney turned to his spinners to continue playing on an already extended day to make up for lost time on Monday.