Nottinghamshire make light work of Durham to confirm Division Two crown

Nottinghamshire 662 for Dec 5 and 121 for Dec 2 (Hameed 49*) beat Durham 207 (Maddinson 40, Potts 40, Paterson 3-50) and 114 (Broad 3-36, Patterson-White 3-41) with 462 runs

It took Nottinghamshire seven minutes over two hours to take the seven Durham wickets they needed to be confirmed as Division Two champions on the final day of the LV= Insurance County Championship season at Trent Bridge.

Durham, for whom David Bedingham was unable to hit due to a dislocated shoulder, was fired for 114 and lost by 462 runs.

Barring a defeat here, Nottinghamshire were already effectively champions after seven bonus points in the first innings meaning they could no longer be overtaken in the Division Two standings, but they wanted to finish on a winning note and gave spectators free entry to witness to be of their triumph.

Resuming at 14 for two after Nottinghamshire, who had declared a formidable 662 for five, declared their second innings at 121 for two, Durham suffered their first loss in the fourth left of the day when Broad shoved in one to beat Scott Borthwick. get before.

Skipper Steven Mullaney, one of four centurions in the first innings, came as a surprise when he failed to force the follow-on after Durham was ejected 455 in the first innings, but his decision seemed justified as a well-rested attack gave him the opportunity. cost life. difficult for their opponents in conditions refreshed by the overnight rain.

Patterson-White claimed the second scalp of the morning in his first over when Liam Trevaskis’ top edge slid gently to slip.

Chris Benjamin, the Warwickshire wicketkeeper, took a positive approach and reached five limits in his 33, but came out of tune as Broad returned for his second spell and headed for the second slip.

Patterson-White threw Ben Raine, Paterson had Matthew Potts on his way to the second slip, where Matt Montgomery, whose magnificent 178 was the largest part of Nottinghamshire’s 662, took his second catch of the innings. Patterson-White then enjoyed the decisive moment when Jonathan Bushnell, who lost balance, was leg earlier.

Nottinghamshire started the season as favorites to win the division, not based on their form the last time the championship was played in two divisions, pre-Covid, in 2019 when they were relegated without a win, but based on their performance in 2021, the conference format campaign, as they battled it out for the outright title until the final round.

They felt a little offended that this year’s divisions had been put together based on what happened three years ago, but the ECB reasonably felt they should maintain the integrity of their competition.

In any case, they have clearly justified their short chances, having won more matches and more bonus points than any of their rivals. The only defeats they suffered were against Glamorgan in their first home game in April, and at Worcester last week, a shock that left them with something to do in this match.

The star with the bat was Haseeb Hameed, who has bounced back from the nadir of a grueling winter in Ashes to enjoy his most prolific season, scoring 1,235 runs at 58.80, including four hundred and seven other fifties.

Ben Duckett also led 1,000 runs in the championship, while skipper Mullaney missed that goal by seven, but had his best campaign with the bat since 2016.

Among the bowlers, Luke Fletcher was unable to reach the heights of 2021 when he scored 67 first-class wickets, but Paterson improved from 51 wickets in his debut season by adding a further 56. Patterson-White, the 23-year-old tipped for a great future in the game, confirmed the promise of his first two seasons by finishing at 41 wickets as the most successful spinner in the division.

Durham’s bad day was worsened shortly after the end of the game, when they were hit with a 10-point penalty by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC), after Nic Maddinson admitted to using a bat that failed a bat. gauge test during their match against Derbyshire earlier this month.