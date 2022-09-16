Nottingham replaces Loughborough as women’s regional hub

Nottinghamshire will take over the hosting of the East Midlands team in the ECB’s regional women’s structure, replacing Loughborough University.

Lightning has been based in Loughborough since the new regional setup was implemented in 2019, with eight hubs replacing the previous county-based women’s cricket structure. The university, which also houses the ECB’s National Performance Center, will hand over the leadership of the team, which has yet to be renamed, from November.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Loughborough University for their hard work, dedication and cooperation over the past seven years,” said Jo Kirk, head of domestic women’s cricket at the ECB. “Not only are they an important part of the Kia Super League, but they have also played a vital role in the formation of Lightning and, since 2019, in establishing the regional model in their part of the country.

“We are really looking forward to working with the Nottinghamshire CCC team as they lead their region with Derbyshire CCC, Leicestershire CCC and Lincolnshire.

“The continued growth of the regional fabric for women and the impact it has had on the overall health of women’s cricket in England and Wales is something we can be really proud of, and we look forward to continuing that momentum with a new regional partner in the East Midlands.”

The change is the result of a tendering process after the ECB and Loughborough decided that female players in the East Midlands would be better served by being associated with a premier county.

The team and academy, which will be jointly led by Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, will be based at Trent Bridge but play across the region.

Nottinghamshire Cricket Director Mick Newell said: “Seeing the growth of women’s cricket has been one of the greatest pleasures of being involved in the game in recent years. Trent Rockets, as well as welcoming Lightning at 50- over and play T20 cricket at Trent Bridge.

“This feels like the perfect time to further develop our commitment to women’s cricket. We are confident that the players, coaches and support staff will feel inspired by being at Trent Bridge, and we believe having access to our world-class facilities and the knowledge of our existing coaching and support staff will help us develop and attract talent.

“Our neighboring counties will continue to host competitions in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, and we will jointly build a regional player path across schools and clubs in the East Midlands.

“We are all committed to enhancing the strength and depth of the female talent pool and providing a clear and visible route for the most talented girls from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire to grow from their own county teams for age groups towards a regional structure.

“We hope that the additional exposure we can give to the new regional structure can help raise the profile of women’s and girls’ cricket in the East Midlands and deliver tangible long-term results.”

Loughborough Lightning was second in the 2018 Kia Super League, but finished bottom of the group in the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2021 and 2022.

Ian Read, CEO of Lightning Regional Host at Loughborough University, added: “Athletes have always been at the center of our thinking and it is clear that working directly with a premier province is the best option to support their development and the development of the game. to continue. .