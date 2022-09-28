Nottingham Forest Women target record crowd at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest women hope to attract a record crowd when they play rival Derby at the City Ground next month.

Forest has started the season strong and is third in the Northern Premier Division, with three wins from the first four games.

The club broke the record attendance for a third tier game when 4,443 supporters watched them play against the Rams in their men’s stadium last season. That was then topped off by Newcastle’s clash with Alnwick at St James Park, which drew a crowd of 22,134.

Women’s Super League clubs have seen a spike in ticket sales since England won the European Championship this summer, with Arsenal setting a record attendance of 47,367 for last weekend’s derby in north London.

With the Euro fever still alive and kicking, clubs further up the pyramid are also noticing an increased interest and there is hope that the City site will welcome even more fans this time around.

Derby came out on top last season with a 2-0 win, but Forest boss Andy Cook hopes the home crowd will work in their favor this time.

“We are very excited to be coming back to The City Ground, especially for a game of this magnitude against our biggest rivals,” Cook said.

“The support has been fantastic for the team since I’ve been here and breaking the record last season for the highest attendance ever in our division was fantastic and it would be special to improve that even further.

“We saw how much the nation was behind the Lionesses during the European Championship this summer and it was a great advertisement for women’s football.

“We would like to see as many supporters as possible at The City Ground because it really makes a difference and all players appreciate all the support you give them.

“We’ve started the season really strong and we want to build on that, so to have a huge league game at The City Ground to look forward to gives us even more motivation to keep pushing forward and improving.”

Forest chairman Nicholas Randall KC added: “It is a great opportunity for our women’s team to play an important game at The City Ground and we are all excited about the prospect.

“We saw last season how much hunger there was for women’s football in our community, and we were extremely proud to break the league attendance record and host Manchester City in the women’s Super League in the FA Cup.

“Andy Cook and his staff are working incredibly hard and have started the season in top form, so it would be great to see as many supporters as possible.”

The competition takes place on October 16 and tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and students and just £1 for U18s. They are available for buy here.