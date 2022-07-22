Nottingham Forest will ‘sign ANOTHER big name ahead of their Premier League return’

Nottingham Forest are set to continue their transfer window with ‘another big name’ – with fans speculating it may be Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey.

The newly promoted Premier League side have been the most active club in the top division this summer, with Manchester United player Jesse Lingard becoming their eleventh signing at the window.

But it’s clear that Lingard, who signed a £120,000-a-week deal with Forest on Thursday, will be the ‘first of more’ if Steve Cooper’s side looks for additional reinforcements.

Jesse Lingard has signed for Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal from Man United

Fans are confident Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey will be the next through the doors at City Ground

According to The sunthe English midfielder is the ‘first of more’ as there is still the possibility of ‘another big name’ moving to City Ground.

Lingard signed a bumper contract of almost £120,000 a week with the newly promoted side for an initial deal of 12 months.

Forest had already spent more than £70 million on nine players, as well as signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United, but Lingard’s contract takes their campaign to a new level – one that they are looking to push even further.

The 29-year-old took to social media to announce his decision to join Steve Cooper

After news broke on social media that Lingard could be “the first of more,” Forest fans have speculated who could be the next star to come through the doors.

One fan said ‘I just have a feeling it will be him’ [Ramsey]- contract about to be terminated at Juve’, followed by a GIF of Ramsey in Juventus colours.

“This has Aaron Ramsey completely off,” added another when responding to a tweet suggesting another superstar was on the way.

Rumors of Ramsey’s signing are bolstered by the fact that the 31-year-old was on a brief spell at Forest in 2010, where he made just five appearances before returning to Arsenal.

Fans were quick to suggest who could be the next star to join the club

Ramsey was in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract earlier this month

Earlier this month, Ramsey was in talks with Juventus to wind down the last year of his contract and sign him for free with another club.

The Wales star is ready to walk away from the Serie A club, where he earns around £400,000 a week, to ensure he can play regular football with the World Cup just four months away.

Despite his struggles under Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, Ramsey remains a key player for his country and has consistently delivered impressive performances.