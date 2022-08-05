Nottingham Forest want to add ex-Man City full-back Angelino to £85m spending spree
- Forest is looking for left back after injury of new boy Omar Richards
- The club is looking for an attacker and a midfielder in addition to left back
- Angelino played six times for Man City before moving to RB Leipzig last year
- Forest has already spent £85m on 11 players this year and they are not stopping
Nottingham Forest has applied to loan Red Bull Leipzig defender Angelino.
The newly promoted side, as they gear up for their first league game in 23 years, are not done recruiting yet despite a busy summer so far.
Forest wants cover as a fullback after the hairline fracture suffered by new recruit Omar Richards and Angelino.
Angelino moved to RB Leipzig last summer after a successful loan spell from Manchester City
The former Manchester City defender has also taken an interest from Brighton this window, but it looked like he would remain in the Bundesliga after Hoffenheim made an offer on Wednesday.
They also spoke to Real Betis about a deal for Alex Moreno, but they are struggling to agree on the terms.
Angelino, 25, joined from City to Leipzig last year after an impressive season on loan.
Forest has signed no fewer than 12 players this summer, including Jesse Lingard on a free transfer, Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United, striker Taiwo Awoniyi and fullback Neco Williams from Liverpool.
The club has reportedly spent around £85 million on their deals and they are hungry for much more.
Forest has asked about Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler, but is still some distance apart in terms of rating.
Morgan Gibbs-White is now Forest’s main target, but Wolves turned down three bids
Jizz Hornkamp has emerged as a target to give Forest different options and depth to the front
They want Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White after two bids were rejected, the last of which was £35million.
Steve Cooper’s men also want an attacker. This week they spoke with Willem II about Jizz Hornkamp.
The Tricky Trees open their Premier League campaign on Saturday in Newcastle at 3pm.