Sunday, February 11, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates as Eddie Howe’s side look to close the gap to the European places
Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates as Eddie Howe’s side look to close the gap to the European places

by Alexander
written by Alexander 0 comment
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates as Eddie Howe's side look to close the gap to the European places

Do you want to automatically post your MailOnline comments to your Facebook timeline?

Your comment will be published on MailOnline as usual.

We will automatically post your comment and a link to the news story to your Facebook Timeline at the same time it is published to MailOnline. To do this, we will link your MailOnline account with your Facebook account. We will ask you to confirm this for your first Facebook post.

You can choose for each post if you want it to be published on Facebook. Your Facebook data will be used to provide you with personalized content, marketing and ads in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Roy Keane brands West Ham an ‘absolute disgrace’ after going 4-0 down...

Jason Kelce celebrates with wife Kylie after winning big at Las Vegas...

Piers Morgan SLAMS ‘classless’ West Ham fans for ‘incessantly booing’ Declan Rice...

Chaos outside the London Stadium as fans miss kick-off due to issues...

Mikel Arteta reveals fresh injury setback for Emile Smith Rowe… with the...

Leroy Sane furiously smashes camera after Bayern Munich concede third goal to...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com