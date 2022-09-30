Nottingham Forest star Jesse Lingard accused of animal cruelty after sharing Instagram post

Nottingham Forest star Jesse Lingard has been criticized on social media after he shared a post showing his new dogs Creed and Cash with cropped ears.

Ear trimming is an illegal procedure in the UK unless performed by a vet for medical reasons, but has become a popular cosmetic procedure for some breeds of dogs.

Lingard’s prized possessions appear to be Doberman and Mastiff types with their ears mutilated to look pointed and more pronounced.

Ear trimming is a procedure in which the floppy part of the ear is cut away and the hard part then grows upward to promote a more ‘attractive’ look.

Nottingham Forest star Jesse Lingard poses with his protection dogs Creed and Cash

Lingard shared photos and videos of him playing with the two dogs on his Instagram page

The procedure is usually done on puppies aged six to 12 weeks and can be extremely traumatic for dogs.

In addition, there are no recognized health benefits to the surgery, with many owners having their dog’s ears cropped for fashion purposes.

Lingard, 29, has been accused of animal cruelty since sharing photos and videos of his dogs on Instagram with some users criticizing the England international for animal cruelty.

One commenter on his post which has garnered over 120,000 likes wrote: ‘2 great dogs ruined! Idiot’.

The 29-year-old was beaten for buying dogs with their ears cut off

However, another opposed this opinion, suggesting that Lingard was not wrong, replying: ‘The dogs look quite healthy. But of course people will think as always, they have the authority to judge the other.’

The post shared on the Instagram platform of the former Manchester United player with 9.7 million followers showed the footballer posing and playing with his two dogs outdoors.

The dogs were purchased from Chaperone K9 Ltd who boast on Instagram that they are “suppliers of the best family protection dogs in the world.”

The two dogs were purchased from Leicestershire-based company Chaperone K9

The Leicestershire-based company has previously supplied dogs to Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Arsenal fullback Kieran Tierney.

Protection dogs have become increasingly popular among footballers as high-profile stars look for new ways to increase their home security after numerous burglaries and robberies at footballers’ homes.

Sportsmail has reached out to Lingard and ChaperoneK9 for comment.