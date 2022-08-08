Nottingham Forest ‘snap up former Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley for consultancy role’

Nottingham Forest has reportedly brought in former Newcastle United director Lee Charnley to help with their business arrangements.

Charnley is one of Mike Ashley’s closest allies and the two worked with the Magpies until Ashley sold the club to a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October 2021.

utilities The Telegraph has revealed details of the new part-time role of 44-year-old Charnley, who will focus on Forest’s newly promoted business assets rather than anything related to transfers.

Charnley’s top-level experience is likely to help the Midlands club adjust to life in the Premier League after a 23-year absence, and it is believed he has already started as an adviser at the City Ground.

Lee Charnley (right) will advise Nottingham Forest after years of working with Mike Ashley (left)

Newcastle supporters often viewed Charnley as an unpopular figure, due to the way the club was run on a day-to-day basis under his supervision and Ashley’s vision for the Magpies.

He was the sole board member towards the end of Ashley’s ownership last year, having worked his way up from assistant club secretary in 22 years of service at St James’ Park.

Charnley left Newcastle in November, having stayed for a period after the takeover to assist in the transition to the new Saudi owners.

Charnley’s arrival at the City Ground has come at the request of current CEO Dane Murphy, who wants to leverage 44 years of experience dealing with competition rules, including ticketing and other match day requirements.

However, it may come as a surprise to see Charnley team up with Forest chairman Nicholas Randall, as they were on opposite sides of a legal process in 2009.

Randall, a QC, was part of Kevin Keegan’s legal team when the former Newcastle manager sued the north-east club for constructive dismissal, while Charnley was club secretary – and called to testify in the labor court.

Keegan won £2 million in compensation as a result of the findings of the official proceedings.

Forest kicked off their first Premier League campaign since the 1998-99 season with a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday.