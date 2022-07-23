Nottingham Forest press ahead in bid to sign Maxwel Cornet amid interest from Everton and Fulham 

Nottingham Forest have revived their bid to sign Maxwel Cornet from Burnley.

The Ivory Coast international has a £17.5million release clause but Everton and Fulham have proposed loans next summer or £5million upfront with £20million.

Despite Burnley’s relegation, Cornet impressed the club, scoring nine goals throughout the season.

Forest goes through with their offer, but a deal for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis now seems off.

Dennis has scored ten goals for Watford this season, but failed to save them from relegation either.

The Nigerian international joined the Hornets from Bruges, Belgium, for a transfer fee of £3 million last summer.