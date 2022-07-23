WhatsNew2Day
Nottingham Forest press ahead in bid to sign Maxwel Cornet amid interest from Everton and Fulham 

Nottingham Forest press ahead in bid to sign Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet – amid interest from Everton and Fulham

  • Nottingham Forest have rekindled their interest in Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet
  • Everton and Fulham also look to Ivory Coast ahead of the Clarets
  • Forest has decided not to sue Emmanuel Dennis of Watford

By Simon Jones For The Mailonline

Nottingham Forest have revived their bid to sign Maxwel Cornet from Burnley.

The Ivory Coast international has a £17.5million release clause but Everton and Fulham have proposed loans next summer or £5million upfront with £20million.

Despite Burnley’s relegation, Cornet impressed the club, scoring nine goals throughout the season.

Nottingham Forest has rejoined Fulham and Everton in pursuit of Burnley's Maxwel Cornet

Cornet impressed despite Burnley's relegation, scoring nine goals in 28 appearances for the Clarets

Forest goes through with their offer, but a deal for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis now seems off.

Dennis has scored ten goals for Watford this season, but failed to save them from relegation either.

The Nigerian international joined the Hornets from Bruges, Belgium, for a transfer fee of £3 million last summer.

