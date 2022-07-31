Nottingham Forest complete signing of Orel Mangala from Stuttgart for £12.75million

Nottingham Forest has signed Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart for £12.75 million.

Forest announced on Sunday that the 24-year-old has signed a multi-year contract with the newcomers to the Premier League.

Mangala, who was capped twice by Belgium, played 29 times for Stuttgart last season and finished 15th in the Bundesliga.

He will be Steve Cooper’s 12th summer signing as Forest prepares for their return to the highest level after a 23-year absence.

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who arrived on a free transfer, is Forest’s most talked-about signing this summer.

They have also hired goalkeeper Dean Henderson from United and another shot stopper in Wayne Hennessey from Burnley.

Striker Taiwo Awoniyi came from Union Berlin and defender Neco Williams came from Liverpool.

Other arrivals include defenders Moussa Niakhhata, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone and Harry Toffolo, as well as midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

Young goalkeeper Ryan Hammond has also signed, as has midfielder Brandon Aguilera, who is on loan at Guanacasteca.

Forest will start their Premier League campaign on Saturday when they play against Newcastle.