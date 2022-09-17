Nottingham Forest are ‘keen to tie Steve Cooper down to a new deal’

Nottingham Forest would reportedly be happy to tie Steve Cooper to a new deal due to the relatively small fee a rival club would need to poach him.

Cooper, 42, took over Forest early last season after Chris Houghton was fired with Forest at the foot of the championship. After guiding the club to a return to the Premier League after more than 20 years, he is regarded by many as one of the best emerging managers in the country.

According to The sunin an effort to avoid being left short if Cooper is waved off, the club wants to offer him new terms.

Nottingham Forest could try to tie Steve Cooper to a new deal in a bid to increase the amount of compensation they could get if he is poached

Cooper signed a two-year contract when he took over from Houghton in 2021 and with just one year to go, the fee owed to Forest would be minimal.

The report states that Forest could be owed just £1.5million if Cooper moved to another club.

Brighton, on the other hand, received a record £22million in compensation from Chelsea after they kidnapped Graham Potter and five members of his backroom squad.

Indeed, it could be Brighton trying to lure Cooper to the south coast with the club reportedly interested in his services following Potter’s abrupt departure.

Steve Cooper is seen as a target for Brighton over Graham Potter’s departure

Other names Brighton would be aiming for include Kjetil Knutsen, currently of Bodo/Glimt in Norway and Bo Svensson, of Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

If Cooper were to leave the City Ground, Forest would be looking to the continent for their next manager.

After an extensive release this summer, which saw them revamp almost their entire roster, Forest is looking to build a string of results to ensure their Premier League survival this season.

Forest found the early shots difficult, with Cooper’s side currently 19th on four points. In the last two games, against newly promoted colleagues Bournemouth and Fulham, they both had to give up a lead and concede three goals.

Forest struggled in the early stages of the season, with Cooper admitting his side doesn’t look like a good team yet

Cooper admitted after their last defeat that they don’t look like a team yet and it will take some time for his more than 20 new players to learn.

“A lot of it was self-inflicted, I think. We don’t get that first goal well. We’re not done enough after that,” he said of the current struggle on his part.

‘It has happened a few times now that we looked vulnerable. In the first half we were okay and had the ball fairly under control. I thought we started the second half well, but then they got a corner, scored from that and then the second goal.

“We have to look at ourselves first. It really is that simple.

“There are elements in our game where we don’t really look like a team yet and that will come with the time and experience we don’t have yet due to the nature of the summer.”