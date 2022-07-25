Nottingham Forest ‘agree £12.75m deal in principle for Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala’

Nottingham Forest is said to have reached an agreement in principle about Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala.

The Belgium international, 24, would become the club’s eleventh summer signing as Steve Cooper looks to join his team ahead of the club’s first season at the highest level since 1999.

According to the athleticthe clubs have agreed a fee of £12.75 and although the deal is not yet finalized, Mangala should become the latest player to join Cooper this summer.

The dynamic midfielder made two appearances for his country and last season he was a fixture for a Stuttgart side that escaped Bundesliga relegation on goal difference and made 28 appearances in the league.

Mangala scored once and provided four assists last season.

Last week, Forest struck deals for Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo. Those three joined Brandon Aguilera, Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate, Giulian Biancone and Taiwo Awoniyi as a Forest look to ensure they are equipped enough to survive.

Nottingham Forest has rejoined Fulham and Everton in pursuit of Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet

Jesse Lingard has signed for Nottingham Forest on a one-year contract after leaving Manchester United

In particular, the arrival of Lingard with a mega contract for one year has raised eyebrows and divided opinion within the football world.

Meanwhile, Forest continues to pursue Burnley, Maxwel Cornet, and Burnley remains determined to receive the player’s £17.5 million release clause in full or a higher prize.

Forest will battle Everton and Fulham over the Ivory Coast international who was relegated with Burnley on the final day.

Despite their relegation, Cornet impressed throughout the season, scoring nine goals.

Forest will play their first Premier League game since 1999 when they face Newcastle on Saturday 6 August at St James’ Park.