Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa LIVE: Young fires in equaliser after Dennis header

Nottingham Forest will try to end a run of five consecutive defeats when they face Aston Villa this evening live on talkSPORT.

Forest are bottom of the Premier League table and currently have just four points from their first eight games, having returned to the top tier for the first time in 24 years.

Still, the club’s owners have made a statement of intent by giving manager Steve Cooper a contract extension, despite their poor form.

Villa, meanwhile, has recovered from a turbulent start to the season to build up a three-game unbeaten run, but are in 16th place.

They drew 0-0 in Leeds last time, but would jump to 9th in the standings tonight with a win.

Premier League clash kicks off at City Ground at 8pm.

Both teams are in the bottom five of the league.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, Kouyate, McKenna, Toffolo; Yates, Freuler; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Dennis

Subs: Hennessey, Williams, Boly, Worrall, O’Brien, Lingard, Mangala, Surridge, Awoniyi

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn; Coutinho; Watkins, Buendia

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Bogarde, Sanson, Dendoncker, Nakamba, Archer, Ings

talkSPORT will provide live commentary on the match, provided by Sam Matterface and former England midfielder Danny Murphy.

Follow our live match blog below for regular updates…