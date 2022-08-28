Notting Hill party-goer interrupts Sky News broadcast after boob pops out

<!–

This is when a Notting Hill carnival-goer suffers an embarrassing gaffe after accidentally showing her left breast to millions of viewers watching the Sky News broadcast.

Footage showed the woman showing too much skin when she interrupted Madeline Ratcliffe’s broadcast with a drink in her hand and danced enthusiastically.

The presenter seemed unaware of what was happening until the reveler twerked and bumped into her live.

Mrs. Ratcliffe was briefly postponed, but continued her personal report immediately after.

The station made no mention of the breakdown in the woman’s wardrobe, which appeared on people’s screens at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Notting Hill Carnival kicked off this morning with colorful celebrations on the streets of London as revelers showered each other with paint ahead of a full day of partying.

The first Carnival parade kicked off at 10:30 this morning as part of the Family Day today, ahead of the adults-only parade on Bank Holiday Monday.

The opening ceremony began at 10 a.m., the children’s parade began at 10:30 a.m., and hundreds of people in brightly colored, intricate costumes began the procession along the three-mile parade route.

The parade included a 72-second silence to commemorate all those who lost their lives in the Grenfell fire disaster in June 2017, today at 3 pm.

Thousands of people crowd the streets of West London as they watch the parade or simply celebrate being together

Police have already started making arrests this afternoon, but told MailOnline that the police have not seen any ‘major problems’ at the fair so far.

Social media attendees say it’s a “dream” to be back in Notting Hill for Carnival – and others add it’s “just so wonderful” to be able to celebrate with friends again.

Meanwhile, a few attendees have appeared in costumes that seem to acknowledge the damaging impact of British colonialism and the slave trade on Caribbean countries.

Several people are wearing nothing from the waist down, but are adorned with chains and wooden mouth blocks that prevent them from speaking. They appear to be covered in black oil.