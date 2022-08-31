Notting Hill Carnival: London Underground carnage as passengers are shoved onto Central line trains

Passengers were pushed onto the London Underground amid massive congestion in extraordinary scenes during the Notting Hill Carnival, MailOnline can reveal today.

Videos revealed severe overcrowding on the platform at Oxford Circus station at 2.30pm Monday as revelers attempted to travel to Notting Hill Gate.

Passengers who failed to board were seen pushing fellow travelers inside in scenes more similar to those commonly seen at stations in China and Japan.

Witnesses said it was a “miracle that no one was killed or injured” with an estimated 1,000 passengers standing at the edge of the platform as each train pulled in.

Horsemen were said to be ‘climbing on each other’, while children and babies were also involved in the melee as people tried to reach the festival.

It comes amid massive criticism of the festival after a chaotic weekend in which more than 200 people were arrested, 74 police officers were injured and a 21-year-old man was killed.

Ken Marsh, president of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said today that an officer had been “sexually assaulted by numerous men” and called for the event to be stopped.

He told LBC: “The tragedy of this is that 98 percent of the people who go there obey the law and want to have a good time, but there’s an element, and I’m sick of nobody talking about it, of people going to have one. reason – to harm others.

‘That’s not stopping, has never stopped and we have to say enough is enough. We can’t have a situation where every year on the holiday weekend I discuss why so many of my colleagues have been seriously injured or mistreated.”

He added that over the course of Sunday and Monday, detectives seized dozens of knives and stopped up to 300 fights, adding: “This is not a fun weekend.

‘I think it should stop. I think it should be in a private area like Hyde Park where it can be fenced in, people can be monitored, checked in and out.”

Witness J. Clegg filmed the Tube video en route to the Carnival while transferring from the Bakerloo line at Oxford Circus after a journey from Elephant and Castle.

He told MailOnline today that he had to wait nearly ten trains before boarding, as he watched passengers’ faces get “smashed into the glass.”

He said, ‘There was no room to move. I’ve never seen such a chaotic underground. Not in England – maybe in countries like India, but not here. It ran over.

“I came down and then I had to wait about seven to nine subways to pass until I could get on one, and then my face was pressed against the door.

“When I was there, there were people climbing on top of each other, laying on top of each other like sandwiches – and babies and children in prams.

Clegg estimated that there were “nearly 1,000 people” waiting for each train, pointing out that their feet were on the edge of the platform.

He added: “It only takes one person to push and you get 20 to 30 people on the track. It’s a miracle no one was killed or injured.’

He said announcements had been made urging people to move away from the edge of the platform when the Tube was about to depart, telling them not to board.

But Mr Clegg added that staff could do nothing to stop the congestion, despite police yelling at the end of the escalators for people to move on.

The images are likely to raise concerns at Transport for London (TfL), which is closing some stations and leaving others alone in an effort to manage crowds safely.

There were reportedly at least five staff on the Oxford Circus platform that day, in addition to a number of British transport police officers.

Six tube stations were closed or partially closed, namely Ladbroke Grove, Holland Park, Royal Oak, Notting Hill Gate, Latimer Road and Westbourne Park.

A TfL spokesperson told MailOnline today: ‘Security is our top priority. Due to crowds at Oxford Circus station on August 29 prior to the Notting Hill Carnival, customers were held at various points in the station to manage crowds in line with our congestion plans.

Forensic officers combed the scene in Ladbroke Grove yesterday after Bristol rapper Takayo Nembhard, 21, died after being stabbed on the last day of the Notting Hill Carnival.

Metropolitan Police march through the streets Monday during the Notting Hill Carnival

Police patrol the streets of London’s Notting Hill Carnival Sunday night

“We are working closely with the UK Transport Police and urge customers to listen to announcements and instructions from staff.”

The Victoria line, which also serves Oxford Circus, stopped there twice for a maximum of 25 minutes to facilitate passenger flow into the station.

On Sunday and Monday, up to two million people were expected to have attended the carnival, and they also faced a 48-hour bus strike in the capital.

But the carnival was again marred by violence, with 21-year-old rapper Takayo Nembhard being murdered at Ladbroke Grove on Monday evening.

He was one of seven stabbed victims at the festival, while 74 Metropolitan Police officers suffered injuries, including broken arms, legs and minor knife wounds.

Two female police officers were sexually assaulted – one clutching around the neck and kissing and a second surrounded by a group of men.

Police said 209 arrests had been made during the carnival, including 46 for assault, 36 for drug possession and 33 for possession of an offensive weapon.