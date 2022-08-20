Notorious vegan activist Tash Peterson storms Louis Vuitton store covered in ‘blood’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A notorious vegan activist has stormed a Louis Vuitton store for the second year in a row, covering himself in ‘blood’ and wearing nothing but a thong.

Tash Peterson, 28, of Perth, was seen naked in the high-end fashion store on Saturday, in an elaborate stunt to shame shoppers for buying animal products.

She held the same demonstration a year ago, labeling it her “most powerful protest ever.”

Tash Peterson, 28, from Perth, was seen naked in the high-end fashion store on Saturday, in an elaborate stunt to shame shoppers for buying animal products

“Hello everyone, you may be wondering why I look like this…but I’m going to be holding a disruptive protest in Louis Vuitton disguised today as an anniversary since my first Louis Vuitton disruption exactly a year ago,” said Ms. Peterson .

“That was by far my strongest protest.”

She also said she would splash “blood” on the floor.

While it’s unclear if any real blood was used, Ms. Peterson admitted to using her own menstrual blood during the demonstration last year.

“I’m incredibly nervous, but it’s going to be a great and powerful protest… so wish me luck,” she added.

Ms Peterson said she was ‘nervous’ about the stunt but said it would be a ‘powerful protest’

Photos show the activist standing solemnly in the store as confused shoppers circle her.

During her first Louis Vuitton break-in, Ms. Peterson was seen parading through the store in an effort to shame shoppers for buying items with animal-derived materials.

“Who was killed for your leather bag, down jacket and wool sweater,” she chanted as guards tried to lead her to the front door.

“When you buy animal skin, wool, fur, feathers and scales, you are paying for the most horrific animal cruelty on the planet. You are contributing to an animal holocaust.”

A security guard then grabbed a sign she was holding, triggering a tug-of-war between the pair as unimpressed shoppers stared at the nearly naked activist digging her heels into the ground.

The stunt saw her get fined $3,500 per cup Perth magistrate.

On her Facebook story on Saturday, Ms Peterson showed off her body covered in ‘blood’ before storming the fashion store

Ms Peterson, who fled her home state of WA for Melbourne, has sparked a wave of high-profile protests in recent years.

She stormed supermarkets, fast food restaurants and descended into a zoo amid her fight for animal rights.

The outspoken activist and OnlyFans star considered “Australia’s biggest plague” by authorities was even banned from every pub in WA for nine months.

She interrupted an AFLW game by running onto the field at Perth Stadium in February 2020.

The serial protester ran around for about a minute before being tackled by Fremantle midfielder Kiara Bowers long enough to overtake security.

She was fined $1,800 in court for trespassing.