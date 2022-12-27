Nothinsweetaboutme well located for Belle of the Turf in Gosford

A five-year-old Randwick mare with a near 50 per cent win rate in 14 starts can add another notch to the belt in the main mile showdown at Wednesday’s Gosford meeting.

Ahead of one of the most open Group 3 Belle of the Turf editions for fillies and mares in many years, a firm track under warm skies, a big drop in weight and a return to a much smaller circuit are key weapons for Nothinsweetaboutme. .

Co trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott. Credit:Getty

The lightweight racing daughter of double Cox Plate winner So You Think carried a heavy 62kg to half a length from the winner when she resumed in a deep Benchmark 78 Hcp at Randwick over 1400m just 11 days ago.

And the Waterhouse-Bott stable has apparently found an ideal follow-through task where he can roll from a wider draw at just 56.5kg and take a tonne of collars from the 600m.