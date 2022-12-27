Nothinsweetaboutme well located for Belle of the Turf in Gosford

A five-year-old Randwick mare with a near 50 per cent win rate in 14 starts can add another notch to the belt in the main mile showdown at Wednesday’s Gosford meeting.
Ahead of one of the most open Group 3 Belle of the Turf editions for fillies and mares in many years, a firm track under warm skies, a big drop in weight and a return to a much smaller circuit are key weapons for Nothinsweetaboutme. .
The lightweight racing daughter of double Cox Plate winner So You Think carried a heavy 62kg to half a length from the winner when she resumed in a deep Benchmark 78 Hcp at Randwick over 1400m just 11 days ago.
And the Waterhouse-Bott stable has apparently found an ideal follow-through task where he can roll from a wider draw at just 56.5kg and take a tonne of collars from the 600m.
Of course the fly in the ointment will be favorite Ausbred Flirt falling back after four days after a second placement at Randwick if he wins a start.
Top-weight five-year-old She’s The Gift, fourth, and middleweight Deny Knowledge, third, are the only other likely sprinters, so it could become a tactical affair from the half-mile.
And that will suit Nothinsweetaboutme, who ran in strong company on Saturday through to the 2000m in final preparation, with half of her six career wins on firm ground.
Earlier, the 1200+m Gosford Guineas for three-year-olds should see Hellbent’s powerful gelding Hell I Am book his ticket to the Magic Millions on the Gold Coast in the New Year.