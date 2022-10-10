‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – With her house gone and all her belongings destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she searched soaked clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something – everything – for her four children and herself.

“I’ll try to make it the next day,” she said. ‘That’s all I can do. It’s really depressing. It is real.”

For those who have lost everything to a natural disaster and even those who have been spared, the fear can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Grief can range from frequent tears to utter despair. Two men in their 70s even took their own lives after seeing their losses, the Lee County coroner said, where Ian first made landfall in southwest Florida.

The emotional toll in the days, weeks and months following a hurricane, flood or wildfire can be crippling. More urgent needs for food, shelter and clothing often take precedence in seeking guidance, which is scarce even in good times.

“When someone is in a state of trauma that so many are in, they don’t know where to start,” said Beth Hatch, CEO of Collier County, Florida, branch of the National Alliance of Mental Illness. “They need that hand and they need to know that there are so many people here to help them.”

Hurricane Ian swept over Florida with such ferocity that it wiped out entire neighborhoods, threw boats onto highways, swept away beaches, and flooded homes in roof-deep waters.

With sustained winds of 150 mph, it was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit southwestern Florida. It later cut a watery and wind-battered lane across the Florida peninsula before heading out to sea to regain strength and pound South Carolina.

It killed more than 100 people, the majority of casualties in Florida, making it the third deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century. Even a week after it passed, officials warned that more victims could be found as they continued to inspect the damage. The storm cut power to 2.6 million and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Research has shown that between one-third and half of those who survive a disaster develop some form of mental distress, said Jennifer Horney, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Delaware who studies the impact of natural disasters on public health.

Post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety increase along with substance abuse. Those with pre-existing mental health disorders are at greater risk of aggravating these conditions from the trauma.

A variety of help is available as additional resources are sent to the area.

The state of Florida was setting up support centers and the federal government has a 24-hour emergency helpline for disasters providing advice and crisis support. Hatch’s organization went to a number of homes in hard-hit areas to monitor clients with mental illness.

However, the vast majority of people were still assessing the damage, trying to collect and dry belongings worth preserving, and dragging what could not be kept into growing garbage heaps by the side of the road. .

on Pine Islandnear mainland Florida where Ian first struck, an emotional Alan Bickford said he tried to take a longer look because what lay ahead was bleak: the floors of his house were covered with stinking mud and his yard was littered with framed photos, furniture and other items he had dragged out.

“It’s like the death of a loved one. The pain comes and goes,” he said. “There are times when there are those little glimmers or glimmers of hope. And then everything falls apart.”

Riding out a deadly storm amid howling winds, crashing waves and rising waters, or escaping as danger approaches, is terrifying and traumatic. Living out of a duffel bag or suitcase in an evacuation center is disruptive, stressful and depressing. It’s heartbreaking to return to a flood-ravaged home to be gutted to prevent mold from taking hold or, worse, reduced to splinters and scrap and scattered like confetti.

Mao Lin walked an hour on Thursday to reach the piece of land where she had lived on Fort Myers Beach, which looked like an explosion zone. She was saddened to discover it was gone.

“All the street—there’s nothing left,” she said. “We don’t have a house. We don’t have a car. We have nothing. We have nothing left.”

In recent days, the number of phone calls has doubled at Hatch’s organization as people recognize that they cannot rebuild their lives — and overcome trauma — alone.

“Needs will change over time,” Hatch said. “Some people have lost everything. Maybe the walls of their houses are still standing, but they are uninhabitable.”

Cleaning up the mess of a damaged home or finding a new home in the aftermath of a disaster gives way to the longer-term challenges of navigating the maze of bureaucracy for financial aid, obtaining permits for reconstruction or fighting insurance companies over reimbursements.

Horney studied suicide rates in counties that experienced disaster between 2003 and 2015. According to the study published in The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention, she and her colleagues found that suicide rates increased by 23% when comparing the three years prior to a disaster with the three years following an event.

She said the September 30 and October 1 suicides of men in their 70s were not typical so soon after a catastrophic event.

“It’s usually not something immediately after a disaster,” Horney said. “It’s really these longer-term mental health problems that are either exacerbated by or caused by the disaster that then, over time, tend to lead to more serious consequences like suicide.”

In the aftermath of a disaster, communities pull together to recover and rebuild. Rescuers, rescuers, and nonprofits provide food, money, and other assistance, including counseling. But the focus eventually fades and the money dries up. Mental health emergency funds sometimes expire within two months and last no longer than a year.

As disasters become more frequent and severe due to climate change, there could be a cumulative effect on mental health, Horney said. She said her study is asking for more money to repair the damage that is felt but cannot be seen.

Most of the emotional consequences of a disaster are short-lived, but they can be exacerbated if followed by another catastrophic event.

“If it was common for symptoms to go away in six months to a year, but then there’s another hurricane or another wildfire, then you’re in this cycle of intensifying mental health effects,” Horney said. “The research is absolutely clear that the more disasters you have, the stronger the mental health consequences.”

Joe Kuczko crouched down with his parents as their Pine Island mobile home was ravaged by the storm. Kuczko received a cut on his foot that he stitched himself after a piece of the roof blown off.

Pieces of mutilated metal lay on the floor on Thursday, along with containers full of belongings and clothes hung to dry as Kuczko, shirtless and with a sunscreen on his back, raised a tarp to keep the rain out of what was left of the house. used to be.

“I lost the first 30 years of my life,” he said. “Every time I hear the wind blow and a piece of aluminum shifts, it’s like PTSD.”

____

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press journalist Robert Bumsted contributed to this story from Pine Island, Florida.

____

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to those in need by calling 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

____

For more information about Hurricane Ian, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes

PART: