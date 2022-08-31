‘Nothing to drink’; Mississippi calls in National Guard to tackle water crisis

Mississippi on Tuesday activated its National Guard to help distribute water to tens of thousands of Jackson residents after a long-troubled sewage treatment plant went down, leaving most of the state’s capital without safe running water, possibly for days.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Jackson and surrounding communities and warned 180,000 people in the area to avoid drinking tap water. He also called on the state’s National Guard to assist with relief efforts in the city, which was ravaged by record rains and flooding over the weekend.

Tankers distributed non-potable water and bottled drinking water was distributed in several places, the city said.

The state was transporting 10 tractor-trailers with water on Tuesday and expected another 108 trucks in the coming days, Stephen McCraney, the state’s director of emergency management, told reporters.

The outage occurred Monday as floodwaters seeped into the understaffed and poorly maintained OB Curtis treatment plant. An emergency team had the plant operating at 40% capacity on Tuesday, senior health official Jim Craig said, and a temporary pump was expected to be installed on Wednesday to further increase capacity.

But the system still had insufficient water pressure to guarantee city-wide service. Officials said they could not estimate how many homes were cut.

The closure wreaked havoc on businesses, and public schools in Jackson, housing nearly 21,000 students, were forced to reschedule classes online as they had done during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t our first rodeo to have this happen in Jackson,” said Jeff Good, 58, owner of several local restaurants that are closed Tuesday.

A pair of winter storms in February 2021 caused most of Jackson’s residents to briefly lose running water, and a year ago the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency order saying the water supply could contain E. coli, according to Mississippi Today. .

In 2016, customers were told of high lead levels in the city’s water supply due to recurring faulty water treatment techniques.

At a news conference, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba welcomed the state support on Tuesday, but his comments further exposed a rift between Republican state officials and the Democratic government of a city that is more than 80% African American.

The governor claimed the water treatment plant had suffered from years of city mismanagement, while the mayor accused the state of being absent from efforts to maintain and modernize the plant.

“We’ve been doing it alone for almost two years,” Lumumba said. “And now we are excited to finally welcome the state to the table and all the valuable resources they bring.”

Each side had been given a different story about what had happened, although they agreed on important facts on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor, who previously blamed pump failures, confirmed on Tuesday what the mayor had said: that floodwater entered the treatment plant, changing the chemistry of the water, making existing treatment inadequate and forcing a shutdown.

The factory is located next to a reservoir that flows into the Pearl River just north of the city.

Governor Reeves also retracted his previous statement that untreated water went to customers, which Mayor Lumumba said was not true. Craig, the state’s senior health official, said water that “wasn’t treated optimally” was being pumped into homes.

Even before the crisis, the city had faced a boiling water warning for the past month due to “elevated turbidity levels,” making the water appear cloudy.

The White House said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation and that government officials were in contact with state and local officials, including Lumumba.

Federal agencies helped state officials identify needs and provide equipment needed for emergency repairs, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.

