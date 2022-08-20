‘Nothing prepares you’: Mother’s warning after small change to baby’s eye was cancer that killed him

A mother urges parents to “trust your instincts” after a small change in her son’s eye turned out to be a rare cancer from which he died just months later.

Parents Jessica and Lee Neal, 35 and 38 respectively, noticed son Ted’s face swelled up while they were on vacation.

They thought he had rubbed sand in his eye on the beach, but Jessica had a feeling something wasn’t right.

Tests revealed the eight-month-old toddler had a cancerous tumor in one of his sinuses — so rare, in fact, that it didn’t have a name until January 2022.

The cancer tragically spread to his brain and along his spinal cord. Ted died on April 9, 2022, aged 16 months.

Ted had suffered from unspecified sarcoma, which is now named as mesenchymal chondrosarcoma, in his ethmoid sinus.

Chemotherapy and surgery failed to save the toddler.

But Jessica is glad she trusted her instincts and went to the hospital when she did.

She says it gave her another eight happy months with him.

Jessica, a product developer from Calverton, Nottingham, explains: ‘I’m so glad I trusted my instincts because I think we would have lost it sooner if I hadn’t.

“It gave us those eight months with him.

“His eye wasn’t that swollen when I took him in, but I just had a feeling and within a week his face had completely changed and we were diagnosed.

“Suddenly he had chemotherapy and our lives were changed.

“He fought so hard and despite everything he was such a happy boy.

“Unfortunately, he lost his life when the cancer spread to his brain, but we’ll have those eight months of memories forever.”

Jessica and Lee, a learning mentor, first became concerned when they noticed that Ted’s eye was deformed while enjoying a family holiday in Wales.

Jessica said, ‘I couldn’t put my finger on what was different about it, it wasn’t inflamed or painful, but it was starting to look like it was sticking out.

“Over the course of the week it got more and more obvious and when I pointed it out to Lee and he saw it too.

“When we got home, we took him to the emergency department at Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, hoping we overreacted.

“I expected them to tell us nothing was wrong, but they didn’t.

“As parents, it’s the worst you can find out, and the unknown type of sarcoma is incredibly rare and so is the place in Ted’s body, so finding out it won’t be easy to treat is the worst.

“There is no known treatment plan and no known process.”

Ted underwent six rounds of chemotherapy that reduced the tumor and had surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital to remove most of it in December 2021.

“They got the most out of it,” Jessica said.

“He seemed to be doing really well.

“They had to lift his face to remove the bones around his eye and on the right side of his nose.

“We had him home ten days later and that was great.”

Ted was able to spend Christmas at home with his brothers Ben, 16, and Charlie, 14.

The toddler went for further chemotherapy in the new year and his parents began to discover a lump on his forehead.

“At first I wasn’t really worried about it, I just thought it was a virus,” Jessica said.

“But they couldn’t figure out what it was.”

An ultrasound showed that it was Ted’s brain pushing forward, due to an opening in his skull that had been removed during surgery.

“He needed emergency surgery to have a drain put in to relieve the pressure,” Jessica said.

“We were actually told he was cancer-free at the time.

“But Ted started to go downhill and doctors were desperately trying to figure out why.”

In March 2022, a test showed that the cancer had spread to his brain and along his spinal cord.

“I was really shocked,” Jessica said.

“We just didn’t expect it.

“It was as if a layer of sand had covered his brain.

“They put a port in his brain for chemotherapy to make him comfortable, but we were told there was nothing more that could be done.

“It was devastating.”

Doctors stopped chemotherapy and Ted died ten days later on April 9, 2022.

“It was so sudden and horrible,” Jessica said.

“Nothing prepares you for the loss of a child.

“But we’ve kept busy and established a charity in his honor to give families with a seriously ill child or bereaved relatives a peaceful retreat.

“Every year we take Ted for a walk on the day he died to raise money.

“I have so many fond memories of the past eight months that Ted was with us, even though it was tough.

“I would urge everyone to trust their instincts if they think something is wrong.

“Although it will only give you peace of mind.”

