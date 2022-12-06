Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Nothing founder Carl Pei reveals company is working on new phone for the US

According to company founder Carl Pei, the Nothing phone brand is aiming to make its U.S. debut but is facing some logistical issues, not to mention competition from major rivals.

In a conversation with CNBC (opens in new tab), Pei says the company is currently in “early talks with U.S. airlines…” but hasn’t mentioned a specific name. Each carrier has a specific suite of software they want to add to smartphones, and there’s “a lot of additional technical support” that needs to be done, according to the founder. All of that contributed to Nothing delaying a US launch. It is also not known if the phone (1), currently Nothing’s only smartphone, will be launched or if it will be something else. But it won’t be the phone (2) because Pei quickly shot down that idea on Twitter (opens in new tab). He states that Phone (1) will be the company’s main focus when building the device’s software, the post said.

