Note found at scene of 10-year-old boy’s death at school in Wollongong suggests he took his own life

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A community is in shock after a note is found at the scene of the death of a 10-year-old schoolboy, stating that he committed suicide.

Emergency services were called to the primary school south of Wollongong in the Illawarra region of NSW on Wednesday after the unconscious boy was found.

However, the 10-year-old who was in Year 5 could not be revived.

The Illawarra community is in shock after a note was found at the scene of the death of a 10-year-old boy at school south of Wollongong, indicating that he committed suicide

Obviously, rescuers struggled to come to terms with what they had seen, The Daily Telegraph reported.

A note was discovered on the spot and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong said: “After the death, the school and the Catholic Education Office provided extensive support to the school community, including counseling for staff and students.”

“It’s the extent to which these communities, the school community, the surrounding communities work together and don’t blame each other that will help us get through it,” said Professor Ian Hickie, executive director of the Brain and Mind Research Institute at the University of Sydney said.

Emergency services struggled to process what they had seen at the school

Professor Hickie added: ‘Pre-Covid we saw increased rates of psychological distress and self-injurious behavior in younger people and younger ages.

“Then we got Covid and that was very hard on young people, especially before school age and the early years after school.”

“The upside is that the community is aware, parents are aware, schools are aware, and our general awareness of the extent to which young people are struggling has risen,” he said.

Professor Hickie said Australians need to find a way to connect family members and friends with children within the community.

For help in a crisis, call 000. If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue at 1300 224 636.