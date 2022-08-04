‘Not true’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk says it would be ‘silly’ to build a private airport for himself

Elon Musk confirmed he has no plans to build an airport for himself and top executives at his companies outside of Austin – muting the rumor on Twitter.

Responding to a tweet from a news story about the rumored new airport on Thursday, Tesla’s CEO said: “Not true. Tesla is 5 minutes from Austin International Airport.”

“It would be foolish to build another private airport, but the existing commercial airport needs another runway as Austin is growing fast!”

The airport story was originally published by Australia. It is not yet known whether Austin Bergstrom International Airport plans to add a new runway to handle the growing city’s increasing air traffic.

Scroll down for video

The airport story was originally published by Austinia. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on Twitter on Thursday that he is not building a new private airport in Austin, Texas

Elon Musk has no plans to have a new private airport built near Austin, Texas, the mogul said on Twitter Thursday. Pictured is the tech mogul’s 2015 Gulfstream jet parked at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas

Several of Musk’s companies, including Tesla (Giga Texas can be seen above) and the Boring Company, continue to have a presence in the Austin metropolitan area

Giga Texas itself spans 2,500 acres along the Colorado River in southeastern Travis County and is officially Tesla’s headquarters.

Last year, an entity associated with the Boring Company leadership captured 73 acres in northwest Bastrop, according to Austonia, and also relocated its headquarters to Pflugerville — a suburb of Austin in Travis County.

The address of The Boring Company is about three miles from the Austin Executive Airport.

That airport has a 6,025-foot runway and more than 130,000 square feet of communal hangar space, Austonia reports.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk (pictured above in one of his factories) said on Thursday he has no plans to build himself a new private airport in Austin, Texas.

Musk has been trying to ramp up production in the face of multiple challenges — mostly related to supply chain chaos and the impact of inflation on the raw materials going into the electric vehicles — so he likely has more trips to and from the Austin area. created

The SpaceX founder is currently traveling on a 2015 Gulfstream G650 but has reportedly ordered a new private jet set for delivery next year.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is located about five miles from Giga Texas.

Musk has been trying to ramp up production in the face of multiple challenges — mostly related to supply chain chaos and the impact of inflation on the raw materials going into the electric vehicles — so he likely has more trips to and from the Austin area. created .

“This factory is losing insane money right now,” Musk told members of the Tesla Owners Club in Silicon Valley in an interview with Giga Texas. “We should use a lot more cars from this factory instead of a very small number of cars.”

“Both factories in Berlin and Austin are huge money kilns at the moment. Okay? It’s really like a giant roaring sound, that’s the sound of money on fire,” he said.

Musk said Tesla’s Texas plant is producing a “small” number of cars because of challenges in boosting production of its new “4680” batteries and because tools to make its conventional 2170 batteries “are stuck in the port of China.”

Construction of a new private airport required approval from both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration.