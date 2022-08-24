‘Not one single bit’: Biden insists he had NO advance warning of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

<!–

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was given “zero advance notice” of the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — after a newly unveiled document revealed that filing officials were in touch interviewed White House attorneys about material previously handed over by Trump.

‘I didn’t have any advance notice. No. Zero. Not a single bit,’ said Biden, making a zero with his hand for emphasis.’

Biden’s statement echoes what White House officials said earlier this month after the extraordinary raid, in which FBI agents took 10 boxes of material, including some that the government said were at the highest level of classification.

The White House has repeatedly said Biden had no prior knowledge of the raid, which had been pre-approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

But it also follows a new paper trail revealing a battle over access to documents Trump had previously handed over after keeping them in Mar-a-Lago for about a year.

The latest development, a May 2021 letter from the acting head of the National Archives to Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, describes FBI pressure to review 15 boxes of material Trump returned from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump tried to make a “protective assertion of executive privilege.”

Acting US archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote that it was the incumbent president who could claim privilege — and also disclosed communications with the White House office on the matter.

“The counsel for the president has informed me that, in light of the special circumstances presented here, President Biden is deferring my decision, in consultation with the assistant attorney general of the Office of Legal Counsel,” she wrote.

Biden posed a question about the raid after discussing his new actions to wipe out $10,000 in student loans for qualified Americans and $20,000 for Pell scholarship recipients

Biden will certainly be questioned about the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

Biden’s absence was again overshadowed by his predecessor Donald Trump

Sources say Trump himself oversaw the document process

That has raised new questions about how much information White House attorneys may have about the FBI’s investigation, which has expanded to include whether provisions of the Espionage Act govern the handling and disposal of documents.

The latest letter, but reported by Trump-friendly John Solomon, pointed to a role for the White House in matters of determining privilege. The archivist determined that it is the incumbent president, not his predecessor, who can determine privileges and rejected Trump’s team’s request.

Trump continued to push back on Wednesday by sending out an email with a link to a Wall Street Journal op-ed headlined, “The Trump order had no legal basis.”

Some of the material officers collected in the August 8 raid is ‘extremely sensitive’ Washington Post reported, and could reveal secrets about intelligence-gathering methods in the US. One source called it “one of the most sensitive secrets we have.”

The May 10 letter from Steidel Wall states that the first cache of material Trump finally returned after months of negotiations contained 700 pages of documents and 100 classified documents.

It’s still not clear how boxes of materials that had been in the White House ended up at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club where Trump resided during his presidency.

The president oversaw the process himself, “and did so with great secrecy, refusing to show some items even to top officials,” according to the Post.

“The Justice Department is conducting an independent investigation and we are leaving all law enforcement matters to them,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Aug. 9, the day after the raid, saying Biden was not informed. was or was not aware of the raid.