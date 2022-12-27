Not offering drinks to everyone when you get your own drink is the most common cause of arguments during meals

If you get up from the table to have a drink during the holidays, don’t forget to offer one to the rest of the family.

That’s because a survey found it to be the most common cause of mealtime disputes in the UK, cited by 32 per cent of 2,000 adults.

It also showed that the most quarrelsome Britons come from the capital, with Londoners arguing up to ten times a week.

Their fights usually focused on manners, noisy food, and who should do the dishes.

TOP 30 MOST COMMON ARGUMENTS FOR DINNER TIME One’s table manners If people could look on their phones Have everyone eat/sit at the dining table How quickly the children can be removed from the table after eating Don’t offer anyone else a drink and just get one for yourself If it’s OK to leave uneaten food on the plate Loud eating people If the food is good enough Who should do the dishes Who chooses what to eat Whether you can give the dog/cat some of your food Whether it’s rude to add salt to a meal someone else cooked for you Whether the meal is spicy enough/too spicy They should clear their plates Which TV show/movie you want to watch in the evening Someone eats with their mouth open What time to eat Whether a meal is too healthy or unhealthy If it’s okay to watch TV Who cooks for the rest of the week The way someone uses cutlery If you can eat in the living room What to have for future meals When shopping If the food is exciting enough What time to bed When something is well cooked What size is “one serving” The finances of the family Whether or not to soak pans after meals

But those elsewhere in the South East came out as the least argumentative – with half as many disputes a week as Londoners.

The ones that do have them are probably about whether guests are allowed to check their phones.

While people in the Northeast have the most fights to get everyone to the table.

Despite this, 59 percent of adults believe that petty squabbles around the dinner table can bring them closer together.

And 61 percent think it’s boring if everyone in the family has the same opinion.

A spokesman for Bird’s eye viewwho commissioned the study said: ‘Dinnertime is a time for families to get together, especially over the Christmas and New Year period.

“But as we all know, being together doesn’t always mean peace and harmony.

“That being said, it’s great to hear that more than half of people feel that when these mealtime disputes happen, they get closer together.”

Across the country, the main reason for more bust-ups during Christmas is simply that there are more members of the family around the table, all with different views (33 percent).

While 32 percent feel there’s more pressure to have fun, and 27 percent feel they’ve seen too much of each other, especially towards the end of the period.

The survey also found that residents of Scotland spend the most on food in a normal week – a total of £142.80 – compared to East Anglians who spend the least (£95.90).

Before Christmas, however, people in the South West increase their spending the most, from £117.90 in a normal week to £164.80.

Despite this, 47 percent of all adults think the rising cost of living has made them more aware of food waste at mealtimes this Christmas.

Plus, the study shows that 95 percent cook from the freezer at least once a week, the main reason being so you don’t have to worry about food spoiling.

Other reasons are that it’s easier, you don’t have to plan days in advance, and the family prefers it.

Seventy percent of adults think it’s important to eat together as a family all year round.

More than half (57 percent) think it improves their family bond, while 48 percent of parents say it helps them understand their children’s lives.

A spokesperson for Birds Eye added: ‘It’s unfortunate to see so many people still feeling the pressure to have a ‘perfect’ Christmas.

‘And that small quarrels still arise during the festivities.

“One thing people seem to agree on is good food and our results show that frozen foods are a family favourite.

“This Christmas – and throughout 2023 – we hope many families talk about a variety of topics over dinner.”

