Not just the rainbow pride jersey causing turmoil at the Manly Sea Eagles: an NRL season gone bad

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Manly heads for a club rift between a legendary family and coach Des Hasler that is under attack, exposing cracks that go far beyond the Pride Jersey saga.

The Sea Eagles struggled through the final rounds of the season, losing all seven of their last games amid the internal conflict over the pride jersey.

Seven male players chose not to play against the Roosters in round 20 because the rainbow jersey, which supports freedom of sexuality, did not align with their beliefs.

Club president Scott Penn and newly appointed CEO Tony Mestrov know of internal rifts between members of the famed Fulton family and Hasler, which have clashed in many areas such as player development and culture.

(LR) Brett, Kristie and Scott Fulton are a major influence at Manly, all with key roles in recruitment and trajectories

Sea Eagles’ newly appointed CEO Tony Mestrov has a lot on his plate as he must resolve internal conflicts at the club

Penn has said parties are on the hunt for Hasler, who still has a one-year contract.

Bob Fulton’s family is a major influence on the club, his sons Scott, the recruiting manager, Brett, the SG ball coach and daughter Kristie, the Elite Pathways manager.

Fulton’s children are believed to disagree with Hasler’s strategic approach to using rising stars.

Bob Fulton’s kids reportedly fail to face coach Des Hasler, causing frustration among the playgroup

Much division in the squad is also calling for team changes, which could see Jake Trbojevic take over the captaincy for 2023.

The Trbojevic brothers are reportedly sickened by this internal conflict and are considering leaving the club, where they once swore their allegiance.

Up-and-coming young shooter Josh Schuster has also caused a stir as he considers applying for release from his contract.

Names like Billy Slater and Shane Flanagan have already been thrown around as possible replacements for Hasler, who could choose to leave or be pushed by Manly, where he has coached over 300 games.

Josh Schuster was named by club legend Bob Fulton as a future Manly captain – but dropped out at 5:8 due to Hasler’s love for Foran

Scott Fulton has done an amazing job scouting Schuster, steam train Haumole Olakau’atu and speedster Tolutau Koula, among others.

With many allies in the rugby league, the Fultons side with former media manager Peter Peters and radio legend Ray Hadley.

It is alleged that one of the Fulton three taunted a senior player for criticizing a teammate who withdrew from the pride jersey round.

Assistant Steve Hales has been dubbed as rising head coach, while Hasler has the backing of long-term skipper Cherry-Evans.

Sea Eagles players don the rainbow jersey in round 20 – before their season imploded

2023 is also a concern for Manly, who has managed to attract only one new player, Tigers second rower Kelma Tuilagi.

To make matters worse, the Sea Eagles let go of club legend Kieran Foran to make room for the overtimes of Jason Saab and Josh Aloiai – a move that was not well received by the Turbo and Jake.

“I’m definitely aware that (the Trbojevics) are winners and they want to win,” Penn said.

“What we need to do is set up the structure that gives them the best chance of winning premierships and that’s what we want.”

Jake, Ben and Tom Trbojevic are fed up with Manly’s internal conflict and are reportedly considering leaving

Utility Schuster was also touted as a future male captain by the late legend Fulton, but was stopped at a quarter to five due to Hasler’s love for Foran.

If Hasler is to survive the long off-season and coach to the third round of 2023, he will become the longest-serving Sea Eagles coach.