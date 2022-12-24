‘Not holding our breath’: Meghan rejects apology from Murdoch’s Sun saying true contrition would be change in coverage
Speaking in their six-part Netflix documentary, which was rumored to have paid them $100 million, the couple also blamed the British press for racist coverage of Meghan.
Clarkson wrote his column after the final episodes, in which Harry accused Prince William of “yelling and screaming” at a private gathering, and accused other royal households of leaking at them out of jealousy.
The Who wants to be a millionaire? News Corp presenter and columnist wrote on Saturday that he “hated” Meghan and dreamed of the day she would be forced to parade naked through the streets of Britain as a mob chanted “disgrace” and threw feces at her.
It was a reference to the famous scene in Game of Thrones where the villain Cersei Lannister is forced to undergo public humiliation as religious repentance.
The column sparked an unprecedented number of complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organization, to which more than 60 MPs wrote The sun‘s editor Victoria Newton demands an apology.
On Monday, Clarkson said in a tweet that he “put his foot in it” with the “clumsy reference” to Game of Thrones but did not apologise.
The sun replaced the column with Clarkson’s tweet, which the newspaper said was at the request of the columnist.
Early Saturday morning, the paper went further and apologized unequivocally.
“The columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realize that with free speech comes responsibility,” the statement said.
“We at The sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry.
“The article has been removed from our website and archives,” the statement said.
Clarkson made no further statements or apologized personally. His own daughter Emily was one of the column’s first and foremost critics.
