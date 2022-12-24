‘Not holding our breath’: Meghan rejects apology from Murdoch’s Sun saying true contrition would be change in coverage

Speaking in their six-part Netflix documentary, which was rumored to have paid them $100 million, the couple also blamed the British press for racist coverage of Meghan.

Clarkson wrote his column after the final episodes, in which Harry accused Prince William of “yelling and screaming” at a private gathering, and accused other royal households of leaking at them out of jealousy.

The Who wants to be a millionaire? News Corp presenter and columnist wrote on Saturday that he “hated” Meghan and dreamed of the day she would be forced to parade naked through the streets of Britain as a mob chanted “disgrace” and threw feces at her.

It was a reference to the famous scene in Game of Thrones where the villain Cersei Lannister is forced to undergo public humiliation as religious repentance.