‘Not good enough at all’: Hearts boss Robbie Neilson HITS OUT at missile-throwing Hibernian fans

Robbie Neilson has condemned Hibs fans who throw rockets after Hearts left-back Alex Cochrane appeared to have been hit by a lighter during Sunday’s Edinburgh derby on Easter Road.

The Tynecastle side looked poised for victory after Lawrence Shankland scored his first goal for the club in the 22nd minute, but was denied when comeback star Martin Boyle scored a dramatic equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

However, the match was also marked by some issues with the audience. Pyrotechnics were thrown by both sets of fans – including one instance where a green flare appeared to be hurled into the end – as a number of home supporters burst onto the field after Boyle’s leveler.

Midway through the second half, another untoward incident occurred when Cochrane waited for a throw-in. The former Brighton player was hit on the back of the head by an object before being showered with chips.

Neilson was understandably unhappy with his player being targeted and insisted that the issue of throwing missiles is something all Scottish football must fight.

“It’s not good enough at all,” Harten’s boss said. ‘Not good enough. We need to kick that out of Scottish football on whatever surface.

“I’m sure the authorities will react hard because you can’t have people coming to work and getting hit with stuff like that.

“To be honest, I’ve never been hit by a lighter, but I’m sure it’s pretty painful.”

Asked if he was surprised that the stewards in that part of the East Stand were not taking quicker action, Neilson added: “I think we’re asking a lot from the stewards, let’s face it.

“It’s a very, very difficult role to play. People talk about it all the time, but these are people trying to reach 300, 400, 500 people. It is almost impossible.

“I think it has to come from the clubs. It must come from the SFA. It’s not acceptable. I don’t want the focus to be on that, it’s about football, but you can’t have that.’

A statement from Hibernian said: “Hibernian FC is aware of alleged incidents where objects appear to have been thrown at Hearts players, pyros being thrown and pitch incursions.

“These incidents will be reviewed on the stadium’s CCTV and if an incident can be detected and anyone identified, the club will take appropriate action.

“The club understands the passion that comes with an Edinburgh derby and believes it has some of the best supporters in Scotland, but remains committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials and supporters.”

Hearts were on top after Shankland’s skillfully taken goal, but they missed several chances to secure the points in the second period.

“We dominated the game, scored the goal and had chances to make it two, three or even four,” said Neilson.

“We didn’t do it and that’s why they came back in. Losing the goal at the end is hugely disappointing.

“I think it was their first or second shot on target. We got out of our midfield position and let Boyle run. They got a little bit lucky with the cuts, but that’s football sometimes. We have to accept it and come back stronger.

“Lawrence gets his goal but I thought (Kye) Rowles was absolutely outstanding in the central half. (Jorge) Grant was great too. It’s great for Lawrence to score the goal, but it wasn’t enough for three points.”

Asked about his emotion after the draw, he said: ‘It’s a disappointment. We expect to come here and win. We put in a brilliant performance, probably should have won, but we didn’t. That’s the disappointing thing, that we didn’t get what we deserved.

“We just have to learn from it. We probably could have done a little bit better because when we got into the advanced areas you want to kill the game. We have some experienced players, but we also have some young guys who are still learning the game.”

The understanding between Shankland and Barrie McKay was evident in the way they interacted throughout the match, with the former Rangers winger setting up Hearts’ goal.

“I still think there’s more to come,” Neilson added. “We are in our second competitive game, most teams are in their sixth.

“You need four, five, six games to get up to speed. As the games progress, Grant begins to understand and everything else is the same. Although there is continuity in some areas, we still have a number of guys who are still learning.’