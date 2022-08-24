Not drying your hands could be even worse than not washing them at all, expert claims

We have been constantly reminded of the importance of washing our hands because of Covid for the past two years.

But chances are you’ve barely given a second thought to how to dry them.

However, according to one expert, not drying your hands after using the toilet can be even worse than not washing them at all.

dr. David Webber, a microbiologist with 50 years of experience, including at the University College of Swansea, claimed that people who do not dry their hands properly can be described as ‘antisocial’.

Bacteria such as E. coli thrive on moist surfaces, including hands. Previous research has suggested that 85 percent of human-borne microbes that contaminate surfaces occur when hands are still damp.

As part of his quest to improve public hygiene, Dr. Webber now ranks eight of the world’s most popular hand drying methods from best to worst.

At the top comes ‘the surgeon’ – running your fingers through every nook and cranny under a hand dryer. This ensures that the hands are completely moisture-free and free of bacteria.

Perhaps it’s clear that the so-called “drip-dry dodger” — who don’t bother drying their hands at all — is at the other end of the scale.

Experts claimed that not drying your hands can be just as bad as not washing at all. Researchers said public guidelines on hand drying are needed to stop the spread of bacteria and viruses. Graphics: A list of eight hand drying methods, ranked from best (top left) to worst (bottom right)

WHAT ARE THE BEST AND WORST WAYS TO DRY YOUR HANDS? The surgeon : They come in every crevice under a dryer and ensure that every corner is free of bacteria The Wringer : They wring their hands under a dryer and use friction to remove water droplets The Shaker : They remove excess water before the hand dryer does its job The Paper Waster : They use a pile of paper towels to dry their hands, but can be wasteful De Loo Roll Smuggler : They use toilet roll and leave their hands covered with contaminated paper The one with soaked pants : They dry on their pants, but get bacteria out of the clothes The hair styler : They rub off the last drops in their hair and cover their hands with bacteria The Drip-Dry Dodger : They don’t dry their hands at all, allowing bacteria and viruses to thrive

dr. Webber, who works with Airdri, a company that manufactures hand dryers, said: “Bacteria thrive on moist surfaces, including hands.

“The pandemic has drawn attention to proper hand washing with published guidelines from the WHO, CDC and NHS.

“However, there has been no such guidance on proper hand drying procedures, which are equally important.”

He added: ‘Failing to dry hands properly can be less hygienic than not washing at all.

‘Research showed that the transfer of bacteria was directly related to the time and effectiveness of drying the hands, the transfer of bacteria gradually decreased as the water was removed.’

After the surgery method, Dr. Webber that the best way to dry is to wring your hands under a dryer, using the extra friction to get rid of water droplets.

Shaking hands to remove moisture before using a dryer is also effective.

But it can see drips spread all over the bathroom, potentially spreading bacteria to all four corners, so people are advised to make sure to wipe in a sink.

The fourth most effective drying method is using paper towels, although Dr. Webber warned that this could be wasteful and bad for the environment.

Meanwhile, using toilet paper instead of paper towels was considered unsanitary because it leaves small pieces of contaminated paper on your hands.

Likewise, removing the last moisture from your pants or skirt after drying can soak up bacteria on your clothes, negating the purpose of hand washing.

People who use a little leftover moisture to style their hair are also at risk of picking up microbes from their scalp, including the bacteria that cause acne.

dr. Webber warned that this can also transfer E. coli — which causes food poisoning, diarrhea and urinary tract infections — from your head to your hands.

Finally, avoiding hand washing — the drip-dry dodger — is the worst method, allowing wet hands to transfer viruses and bacteria to all surfaces they come into contact with.

From a hygiene standpoint, it’s better not to wash your hands, said Dr. webber.

The CDC’s Hand Washing Guide follows WHO’s guidelines – which contain 11 detailed steps, including the exact technique to use to ensure every part of your hands is clean (WHO’s guidelines are pictured)

He said: ‘The ultimate goal of hand washing and drying is to leave the washroom with clean, dry hands.

“You have to be a surgeon or a wringer and spend time and effort to achieve this result, while probably infuriating other toilet users waiting to use the sink and dryers.”

‘The shaker and shredder can also leave with clean, dry hands, preventing microbial contamination from skin transfer to surfaces they come into contact with, but with hygienic and environmental impacts respectively.

‘The other users, especially the drip dryer, leave the washroom with badly dried hands.

“Their drying styles are unsanitary and can even be labeled as antisocial.”

The NHS advises Britons to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.

People are told to wet their hands before applying soap, rubbing them together, cleaning between the fingers, and rubbing them against their palms.

The health service also recommends that you dry your hands completely with a disposable towel and use the towel to turn off the tap.