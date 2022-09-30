Not another TikTok clone! Now Twitter is adding a video feed that can be expanded to full screen

Twitter has become the latest online platform to emulate China’s TikTok by adding an ‘immersive’ video experience, following in the footsteps of Instagram and YouTube.

The US platform has said it is changing its video player to allow Twitter users to expand videos to full screen with a single tap.

Currently, videos on Twitter only take up part of the screen, but switching them to full screen would mimic a trend pioneered by TikTok and copied by rivals.

The change will appear ‘in the coming days’ for English-speaking Twitter users using the Twitter app on iOS, but not for Android.

Once the video has been launched in full screen mode, users can scroll up to start browsing more ‘engaging video content’.

Twitter is changing its video player so users can expand videos to full screen with a single click — just like videos on TikTok

HOW TO GET FULL SCREEN ON TWITTER To enable the new ‘immersive’ full screen, iOS users simply tap on a video in the Twitter app. Once the video has been launched in full screen mode, users can scroll up to start browsing more ‘engaging video content’. If users want to exit full screen and go back to the original tweet, click the arrow in the upper left corner.

It will make watching videos more ‘immersive’ and make it easier to ‘see what’s happening’, Twitter said.

Twitter is also adding a new video carousel to the Explore tab (indicated by a magnifying glass) for both iOS and Android users on the app.

Twitter detailed the updates in a blog post published Thursday, though it did not acknowledge any possible influence from the Chinese app.

“Videos are a huge part of the public conversation, and they’re one of the most engaging ways people can express themselves online,” the blog post reads.

‘In fact, videos shared on Twitter get billions of combined views each year.

‘We want to make it easy for everyone to use our service in the way that best suits their needs, and videos (including fun movie teasers) are an important part of that.’

Jake Moore, technical expert and security advisor at ESET, said rival tech companies are scrambling to copy TikTok’s features in an attempt to retain users.

“As TikTok takes the prominent lead in the social media race, those behind it seem desperate to replicate its success,” he told MailOnline.

Twitter is also adding a new video carousel to the Explore tab (indicated by a magnifying glass)

“Video content is clearly seen as the front runner across all platforms and other big names are responding quickly and trying to adapt now to keep up with these successes.”

Instagram and Facebook, owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta, have already introduced TikTok-like features.

TikTok is known for its fast-paced vertically scrolling feed, and in May Instagram confirmed it would test the same format.

At the time, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said: ‘We’re trying to figure out how to promote Instagram in a world where more and more people want to be mobile first.’

Currently, videos on Twitter only fill part of the screen, but switching them to full screen will mimic a trend pioneered by TikTok

Instagram has faced criticism for shifting away from its original focus on images to short-form videos – notably from media personality Kylie Jenner, who urged Meta to ‘make Instagram Instagram again’ and said it should ‘stop trying to be TikTok’.

Facebook, meanwhile, introduced Reels, its obvious attempt to mimic the TikTok experience, last year.

Facebook describes Reels as ‘a new way to create short, entertaining videos, be discovered by new audiences and be part of cultural moments on Facebook’.

As with TikTok, Reels users simply swipe across the screen to view an endless library of short-form clips.

In February, Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook had seen a drop in daily users for the first time in its history – largely to blame on TikTok.

Even Google-owned YouTube has been rolling out YouTube Shorts, which present clips in portrait mode and limit them to 60 seconds in length.

With that, YouTube added the ability to sample audio from the more than 800 million videos on the platform.

Like TikTok, YouTube Shorts allows users to post short-form videos of up to 60 seconds from their smartphones