Not all streaming services create the same amount of content

While Netflix is ​​increasingly in the limelight for its struggle to retain subscribers, a QUT researcher says the streaming giant should not be compared to others and the notion of “streaming wars” is outdated.

“All companies offering video are not locked in a competitive death match and little of what we knew about the television and film industry applies directly to services like Netflix,” said Professor Amanda Lotz of QUT’s Digital Media Research Center and School of Communication. .

“Relying on strategies that worked to force viewers into theaters or show up to be sold to advertisers by broadcasters is missing the point.”

Professor Lotz just published a new paper – Netflix, library analysis and globalization: Rethinking mass media flows – in the Magazine for communication. Co-written with QUT Ph.D. student and research assistant Oliver Eklund and Professor Stuart Soroka of the University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that the plethora of analysis about the health and future of the video streaming business does not fully recognize key industry differences that are critical to future prospects, with particularly the viability of services outside the US.

“People make the mistake of putting all US-based services in one category and assuming that these services uniformly continue the US hegemony over video entertainment,” says Professor Lotz.

“Yet our analysis of the titles that make up the libraries of 17 major Netflix markets showed that most of the titles, even in the US library, were not produced in the US.

“We found that about 40% of the titles are produced in the US. Other countries with the largest purchases are India, Japan, UK, South Korea, France, Spain, Canada, China and Egypt, along with 69 other countries.

“Meanwhile, other US-based services such as Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+ provide libraries with about half of the titles Netflix offers and rely heavily on decades of US-produced titles.”

However, Professor Lotz said none of the services, including Netflix, were a strong provider of domestically produced titles in the countries they serve outside of the US.

“Netflix differs from other streamers in offering libraries from many countries – and not just those that previously dominated commerce. Still, it is not directly competitive with and may not replace the domestic production offered by national services, but more an addition,” she said.

“Besides the differences in what they offer viewers, the business basics of these services vary in a way that doesn’t oblige us to assume they’re all running the same race or that there will be one winner of the so-called ‘streaming wars’.

“Offering unlimited access to a library of titles for a monthly fee to a market that is not tied to a country, which Netflix is ​​doing is unprecedented. How sustainable that is, or the investment quality of such a company are different questions. .”

Professor Lotz said it was also not clear what metrics to use to evaluate streaming services.

“The number of subscribers doesn’t tell us much, especially when services come to market at prices well below the price they need to be sustainable,” said Professor Lotz.

“The viewership of a title is also not a strong indicator. This is the old way of thinking. A streaming service is a bundle of titles that can satisfy subscribers seeking different experiences at the same time.

“This is crucial because to enforce payment, streamers need to offer something more valuable than what viewers can get for free.

Less buzzy titles far from the top 10 most viewed can be crucial to retaining subscribers, even if they stay off the radar of journalists and critics.

“The feeling of bottoming out of the streaming market is the latest of many misconceptions. In early 2022, nothing really changed. The foundations of these unprecedented companies continue to evolve – perhaps it was an end to the irrational exuberance that led to the market capitalizing that were never linked to anything real.”

