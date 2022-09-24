Nostradamus’ book sales surge after French prophet ‘forecast Her Majesty would die in 2022 aged 96’

Global warming

Nostradamus predicted in 1555 that climate change would become so bad that rising temperatures would half-cook the fish in the sea.

He also suggested that humanity will eventually see no rain for 40 years, and when that finally happens there will be “major floods” that will devastate nations.

Nostradamus wrote: ‘Because of the heat of the sun on the sea/ From Euboea the fish are half cooked/ The inhabitants will come to cut them/ If the biscuit will not save Rhodes and Genoa.’

Firefighters fight a forest fire in a forest area north of Athens in Greece in August 2021

In another part of his book, Nostradamus also wrote: ‘For forty years the rainbow will not be seen / For forty years it will be seen every day / The dry earth will dry out more / And there will be great floods when it is seen . ‘

The UN has warned that the Earth is likely to warm by 1.5°C in the next 20 years – a decade earlier than previously expected.

Asteroid Attack

Nostradamus also seems to have predicted in 1555 that Earth will be hit by an asteroid attack, causing mass deaths.

Based on the astronomer’s predictions, it’s unclear when this alleged “heavenly stone” impact will occur, but he wrote that a “great fire” would fall from the sky.

In one passage, Nostradamus wrote: ‘New, impetuous and sudden rain/Shall suddenly stop two armies/Heavenly stone, fires make the sea stony/The death of seven over land and sea suddenly.’

Astronomers from the Virtual Telescope project captured an image of the space rock when it was 180,000 miles from Earth. The arrow in the center points to the object

He also wrote: “A great fire will fall from the sky for three nights/ The cause will seem both intoxicating and miraculous/ Shortly after that there will be an earthquake.”

Nostradamus seems to suggest that the Earth will be hit by dozens of asteroids that will cause fires and destruction.

The world has already been in close contact with asteroids, with an asteroid almost as long as a London bus narrowly missing Earth earlier this year.

Mass famine caused by inflation

Nostradamus also predicted a global famine caused by inflation, pushing prices up in a failing economy.

The mass famine will also increase conflict, according to Nostradamus, as people fight for natural resources that are affected by climate change.

In one section Nostradamus wrote: ‘No abbots, monks, no novices to learn/ Honey will cost much more than candle wax/ So high the price of wheat that man is stirred/ His fellow man to eat in his despair.’

Nostradamus seems to be suggesting that humanity will never learn and that prices will continue to rise – so much so that many are starving.

A man hands out bread to Afghan women outside a bakery in Kabul, Afghanistan, in December as prices rise in the country after the Taliban took power

Around the world, countries have faced political instability, the coronavirus pandemic and gas supply shortages, which have fueled inflation, with food and energy bill prices rising.

Wholesale gas prices rose 500 percent in the UK in less than 12 months due to increased energy demand and low gas exports from Russia and low supply from France.

The power of AI technology

Nostradamus seems to have predicted the rise of artificial intelligence almost five decades ago.

Technology has evolved so much in recent decades that it is difficult to know what developments will happen in the near future, but Nostradamus seemed to suggest that humans will become ‘immortal’ through the rise of AI technology.

He wrote: “The moon in the full night over the high mountain/ The new sage with solitary brain sees it/ Invited by his disciples to be immortal/ Eyes to the south/ Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire.”

The world has already seen Tesla CEO Elon Musk announce that the company will launch a humanoid robot next year

The author’s words can be interpreted as a nod to the rise of AI technology, where “immortal” disciples could replace humans on Earth.

The world has already seen Tesla CEO Elon Musk announce that the company will launch a humanoid robot next year, in an effort to replace people in the workplace where the work is dangerous, repetitive or boring.