Norwich City are in talks for Canada international Ismael Kone, 20, from MLS side Montreal

Norwich City is in talks to sign Canadian international Ismael Kone from Montreal.

Originally from the Ivory Coast, the 20-year-old joined Major League Soccer in August 2021.

The midfielder has made just 20 appearances for the club since his arrival in Montreal, but has attracted attention this season with his performances.

Kone has already made his international debut and Canadian coach John Herdman praised the youngster for his ‘fearless mentality’.

Herdman also told One Soccer: “This boy is genuine, grounded and down to earth.

“He’s got a personality, you can stand and joke with him and he’s not too fond of the environment in terms of the personalities at play.

“It fits in and it was really cool to watch. He walks with his chest out—not in an arrogant way, but he’s here to enjoy the scenery.’

Norwich would like to strengthen their options in the middle of the park as they focus on an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.

The Canaries have already recruited a defensive midfielder with Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle United.

But boss Dean Smith will be happy to join his ranks following the departures of Mathias Normann, Chelsea mercenary Billy Gilmour and Pierre Lees-Malou, as well as the expiry of Lukas Rupp’s contract.