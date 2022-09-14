Norwich 3-2 Bristol City: Pukki nets brace before Sargent seals sixth successive Championship win

Two goals from Teemu Pukki and one closing from Josh Sargent gave Norwich a sixth consecutive championship win.

The Canaries consolidated second place behind leaders Sheffield United, but the Robins could claim to be superior in all divisions except defense.

Dean Smith’s hosts had to hold on to the points after Bristol City made it 3-2 in the 77th minute with a goal that convinced the home fans they shouldn’t have stood.

Teemu Pukki scored twice as Norwich beat Bristol City on Wednesday night

MATCHING FACTS Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (Gibson 84), Byram, Nunez (Dowell 85), McLean, Sargent, Ramsey (Gabriel Sara 60), Cantwell (Hernandez 60), Pukki (Sinani 76). Subs not used: Hugil, McGovern. goals: Pukki 11.23, Sargent 65. Bristol City: Bentley, Vyner, Naismith, Atkinson (Martin 85), Sykes (Semenyo 69), James, Scott, Dasilva, Weimann, Wells, Conway (Williams 76). Subscribers not used: King, O’Leary, Tanner, Massengo. goals: Conway 44, Semenyo 77. att: 35.287 Reference: David Webb (County Durham)

Sam Byram’s wayward pass over his own penalty area gave Tommy Conway a view of the goal in the first minute, but Robins’ attacker failed to hit the target.

Pukki showed him how to cash in on a mistake with Norwich’s 11th minute opener. Kal Naismith made a mess finishing off Kenny McLean’s free kick on the pitch, the Finnish forward sipped in and lifted the bouncing ball away from goalkeeper Dan Bentley as he came out and the ball into the void in one smooth motion just headlined.

Pukki took advantage of another miscalculation from Naismith in the 23rd minute. McLean intercepted the summer signing pass and Aaron Ramsey sent Pukki clear for a shot that was deflected past Bentley onto his near post at Zak Vyner.

Norwich further proved their lead was undeserved by getting the rounds for the remainder of the half, with Conway making the cross from the left to half the deficit from Nakhi Wells in the 44th minute.

Wells headed a header off Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul early in the second period as the visitors picked up where they left off.

Pukki opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he clung to a mistake by Kai Naismith

Norwich made a double substitution on the hour, with Onel Hernandez and Gabriel replacing Sara Ramsey and the ineffective Todd Cantwell.

Sara claimed an assist in the 65th minute from a corner to the nearest post that was caught by Sargent’s head, who had come before Vyner. Goalkeeper Bentley was slapped, but there was too much strength from the US international to hold it out.

Bentley made a fine save to deny Pukki his hat-trick in the 75th minute when Canarian captain Grant Hanley nodded on another bustling corner from Sara, the Brazilian midfielder who was signed in the summer. Pukki clung to the loose ball, but Bentley parried completely.

The Robins withdrew a goal in controversial style in the 78th minute when Wells caught Aarons on the edge of the penalty area, but referee David Webb allowed play to continue, Marcelino Nunez got possession of the ball by Joe Williams and fellow substitute Antoine Semenyo took the lead. loose string inside. ball.

Norwich previously confirmed that Mark Attanasio, owner of Milwaukee Brewers’ US baseball franchise, had joined the board through a £10 million purchase of 18% of the shares.