Norwegian royals share unseen1929 photo of Queen Elizabeth with her great-aunt Queen Maud of Norway

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Norwegian court has shared a never-before-seen photo of the queen with her great-aunt Queen Maud of Norway.

It follows the passing of Her Majesty, who died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96.

Since then, condolences have poured into the UK from Norway, thanks to the close bond between the royal families of both countries.

According to royal fan account @CoutureAndRoyals, the black-and-white photograph, taken at Appleton House in Sandringham in 1929, shows a young Queen Elizabeth looking into the camera.

Throwback: This 1929 photo shows young Elizabeth posing for a photo with her great-aunt, Queen Maud of Norway

The latest official photos of Queen Elizabeth show the monarch in the drawing room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 6.

Behind her is her great-aunt Queen Maud, who became Queen of Norway in 1905, following her 1896 marriage to Prince Carl (later King Haakon VII).

The elder royal, dressed in a long tweed coat and hat, holds her grandniece’s arm.

Meanwhile, a young Elizabeth, wearing a knotted frock coat with a cream collar, stares questioningly into the camera lens.

The British monarchy has a close relationship with Norway: the current King, Harald, Queen Elizabeth’s great-nephew, as the two shared King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra (Queen Maud’s parents) as great-grandparents.

The British Royal Family has a close relationship with the Norwegian Royal Family: here the Queen (center left) is pictured with King Harald V of Norway (far right) prior to a banquet for the Norwegian Royal Family at Buckingham Palace in 2005 (also pictured , LR: Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Philip, Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja, Queen Consort Camilla)

And family ties aside, the families became close during World War II, when the Norwegian royal family fled to the UK in exile and later remained close after the war ended.

The Norwegian palace this week acknowledged the Queen’s death and shared a statement on its website.

It read: ‘Our thoughts are with His Majesty the King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth.

‘For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good times and bad, through times of happiness and sorrow.

“We also extend our condolences to the British people.”