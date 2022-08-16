Norway’s Killing of Freya the Walrus Denounced by Environmentalists

Last week, while the Oslofjord was basking in the sun and full of swimmers, boaters and children enjoying their last week of summer vacation, the visitor got a visit: a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya.

This week is different. Not only has school started again and the weather has turned, but the walrus, who had been a source of joy and something of an international celebrity, is dead.

On Sunday morning, Norwegian authorities killed Freya, saying she posed too great a threat to people who did not heed repeated warnings to stay away from her. Moving her out of the area was “too great a risk,” officials added.