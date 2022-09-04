Norway’s future CO2 cemetery takes shape

The future terminal in Oygarden is to pump liquefied carbon dioxide into cavities deep under the seabed.



Engineers are building a cemetery for unwanted greenhouse gas on the coast of an island off the Norwegian North Sea coast.

The future terminal is intended to pump tons of liquefied carbon dioxide, captured from the tops of factory chimneys across Europe, into cavities deep beneath the seabed.

The project in the western municipality of Oygarden aims to prevent the gas from entering the atmosphere and contributing to global warming.

As the planet struggles to meet its climate goals, some climate experts see the technique, called carbon capture and storage, or CCS, as a means of partially reducing emissions from fossil fuel-based industries.

As the planet struggles to meet its climate goals, some climate experts see the technique, called carbon capture and storage, or CCS, as a means of partially reducing emissions from fossil fuel-based industries.

Norway is the largest hydrocarbon producer in Western Europe, but also has the best CO 2 storage prospects on the continent, especially in the depleted oil fields in the North Sea.

The government has funded 80 percent of the infrastructure and has put 1.7 billion euros ($1.7 billion) on the table as part of a broader state plan to develop the technology.

A cement factory and a waste-to-energy plant in the Oslo region are going to use their CO 2 to the site.

But the most original feature of the project is the commercial side: inviting foreign companies to share their CO 2 contamination in a safe way.

The location will store the captured CO2 from as far as the Netherlands and Germany.



Pipeline Plans

Using CCS to curb carbon pollution isn’t a new idea, but despite generous subsidies, the technology never got off the ground, mainly because it’s so expensive.

One of the world’s largest carbon capture facilities, at the Petra Nova coal-fired power plant in Texas, was shut down in 2020 because it was uneconomical.

According to the industry-run Global CCS Institute, there are only a few dozen operational CCS projects around the world.

But the failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and a massive influx of government subsidies have revived the technology.

Energy giants Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell have partnered Northern Lights to become the world’s first cross-border CO 2 transportation and storage service at its planned launch in 2024.

A pipeline will carry the liquefied CO. inject 2 in geological pockets 2,600 meters below the ocean floor, and the idea is that it will stay there forever.

On Monday, the Northern Lights partners announced a first cross-border commercial agreement.

From 2025 it should provide 800,000 tons of CO 2 are caught every year in a factory in the Netherlands of the Norwegian fertilizer manufacturer Yara, then shipped to Oygarden and stored there.

On Tuesday, two energy companies – Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor and Germany’s Wintershall Dea – announced a project to bring carbon dioxide captured in Germany to the Norwegian offshore storage site.

Critics warn that carbon capture and storage could prolong fossil fuel extraction.



If confirmed, the partnership between Equinor and Wintershall Dea could include the construction of a 900km pipeline carrying a CO 2 collection facility in Northern Germany with storage locations in Norway by 2032.

A similar project with Belgium is already underway.

No ‘correct solution’

In the first phase, the Northern Lights scheme will provide 1.5 million tons of CO. be able to process 2 per year, later between five and six million tons.

But that is only a fraction of the annual CO2 emissions across Europe.

According to the European Environment Agency, the European Union emitted 3.7 billion tons of greenhouse gases in 2020.

Many climate experts warn that carbon capture is not a panacea for the climate crisis.

Critics warn that CCS could extend fossil fuel extraction just as the world tries to move to clean and renewable energy.

Norway’s Halvard Raavand of Greenpeace said the campaign group had always opposed the practice.

“In the beginning it was very easy to oppose all kinds of CCS (carbon capture and storage) and now because of the lack of climate action it is obviously a more difficult debate to participate in,” he said.

“This money should instead be spent on developing (a) good solution that we know (works) that could lower the electricity bill for ordinary people, such as insulating houses or solar panels.”

